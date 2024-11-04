2024 Honda Amaze teased ahead of launch, will rival 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Honda Cars India has released the first teaser for its upcoming vehicle, the third generation Amaze . The new model will go up agianst the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire , which is slated to launch on November 11.

Honda Cars India has teased the 2024 Amaze ahead of launch. While not much has been revealed, it is expected that the 2024 Honda Amaze will follow the

Honda Amaze has been one of the best sellers in the sub compact sedan segment ever since its launch in 2013. The company claims that with the upcoming third generation Amaze will combine bold design, cutting-edge technology, and Honda’s signature reliability to meet the lifestyle and aspirations of today’s dynamic generation.

While not much has been revealed about the third generation Honda Amaze, the teaser image has given us a glimpse of what can be expected from the front fascia of the upcoming model. The 2024 Honda Amaze is expected to carry the design language from the current gen Honda City. At the front, the new Amaze will feature a big and wide grille with the Honda logo placed in the centre.

Meanwhile, the front bumper of the upcoming model will get sportier design with aggressive lines. Additionally, the bonnet too will feature muscular creases to give the sedan a sporty look. The teaser image further hints that the headlight units for the 2024 Honda Amaze will the same as found in the Honda Elevate.

Takuya Tsumura, President & CEO, Honda Cars India, stated that theHonda Amaze has always been a special product for the company and our customers in India. With the third generation of the product, the company is committed to make the design language even more sophisticated than the current gen model for an enhanced premium package.

2024 Honda Amaze: What to expect

According to reports, the upcoming third-generation Honda Amaze will be based on the same platform as the City and Elevate models, albeit with some modifications, including a notably shorter wheelbase. This platform consolidation will allow Honda to streamline its India lineup from two platforms to one, potentially increasing economies of scale.

The design of the new compact sedan is expected to draw inspiration from larger Honda sedans sold internationally, continuing the trend from the second-generation Amaze, which took cues from the Accord of its time. The interior of the third-gen model is likely to feature a redesigned layout, possibly incorporating a larger, standalone touchscreen similar to the one found in the Elevate. To manage costs, the new Amaze may share interior components with other Honda models in India.

Under the hood, the third-gen Honda Amaze is expected to retain the current model's 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine, delivering 89 bhp and 110 Nm of torque. This engine will be paired with either a 5-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox. With Honda discontinuing diesel engines in India, the new Amaze will solely offer the petrol engine option, similar to the current model.

