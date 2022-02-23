2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift to launch today: Live and latest updates

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the new generation Baleno premium hatchback today. Baleno has been a formidable player in its segment for Maruti since its launch in 2015. From its price to new features, watch this space for all the latest and live updates on the new Baleno from the launch event.
Maruti Suzuki Baleno was first launched in India in 2015 and has remained one of the best-selling passenger vehicles in the country ever since. Sold under the Nexa premium sales channel, Baleno surpassed the milestone of 10 lakh in cumulative sales late last year. And with the upgraded Baleno promising big, the numbers could potentially climb still higher.
Ahead of the launch, much about the Maruti Suzuki Baleno has already been revealed. A commercial of the premium hatchback suggests that the 2022 Baleno will get a tweaked face with wider grille and a new set of headlights with three-element DRLs.
2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno will come with several changes, several of them will be a first for any Maruti cars. Loaded with new tech features, the Baleno will show the way for future Maruti cars as the carmaker will introduce features like Head-Up Display, 360 View Camera among other features in the premium hatchback.