2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 joins the S-CNG bandwagon. Check price and mileage

Maruti Suzuki has further expanded its CNG lineup by introducing the 2022 Alto K10 with S-CNG technology. The updated Alto K10 was introduced earlier this year with significant styling updates and better mileage. Now with the option of the factory-fitted CNG kit, the overall drive range of Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 has jumped further and substantially.

Alto K10 CNG was officially launched on Friday at ₹5.95 lakh (ex-showroom) and on the VXI variant of the car. In CNG mode, the Alto K10 offers 64.46 hp and has 82.1 Nm of torque. The claimed mileage of Alto K10 CNG is around 33.85 kms per kilo of the fuel. Maruti Suzuki claims that while the updated Alto K10 continues to receive a very strong response from the market, the introduction of S-CNG will further propel prospects for the car. “The Alto continued to be the best-selling vehicle in the country for 16 consecutive years, and we are convinced that the launch of the S-CNG model will further strengthen its appeal, thanks to its stellar fuel-efficiency," said Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer for Marketing and Sales at Maruti Suzuki India Limited.

Maruti Alto K10 2022 variants Price (In ₹ ex-showroom) STD 3.99 lakh LXi 4.82 lakh VXi 4.99 lakh VXi+ 5.33 lakh VXi (AT) 5.49 lakh VXi+ (AT) 5.83 lakh VXi CNG 5.95 lakh

Alto K10 is powered by a 1.0-litre K-Series dual-jet, dual VVT engine and offers a petrol-only mileage of around 25 kmpl. But beyond its engine, the latest Alto K10 is also makes big changes courtesy a restyled grille at the front, revised side appearance and new wheel cap design on the 13-inch wheels. On the inside, the car comes with a touchscreen display and support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Alto has been a seriously strong performer for Maruti Suzuki for years and its popularity stems from factors such as periodic updates, competitive pricing and small proportions which make it ideal for congested Indian cities. But the introduction of CNG technology to Alto K10 is also Maruti's way of underlining that it is serious about dual-fuel technology regardless of the model. Recently, Baleno and XL6 became the first two models under the Nexa brand to also get CNG technology. And there are strong indications that the updated Brezza too is likely to get S-CNG in the months to come.

Maruti says demand for its CNG vehicles have remained strong despite CNG prices climbing in recent times. The company officials believe the hike in CNG prices may be temporary and that potential buyers continue to see cost benefits because petrol prices remain in three digits per litre in many parts of the country while there is also the crucial aspect of lower emissions from CNG-powered vehicles.

