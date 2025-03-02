Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 becomes the most affordable car with six airbags. Check details

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 , which is the most affordable car in India, has also become the most affordable model in the country with six airbags as standard. Earlier the title was held by the Maruti Suzuki Celerio , which was updated with six airbags as standard in February 2025. With the update, the prices of the Alto K10 have gone up marginally, with the range now starting at ₹4.23 lakh, ex-showroom, while the prices of the top end variant are at ₹6.21 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

The Maruti Suzuki Swift became the first car from the carmaker to get six airbags as standard, followed by the Dzire, which was launched in November 2024. Later in 2025, the carmaker updated the Celerio and the Brezza lineup with six airbags as standard. Meanwhile, along with the six airbags, the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 also gets Electronic Stability Program, rear parking sensors, anti-locking braking system, electronic brake distribution and three-point seatbelts.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Specs

Maruti Suzuki has not made any changes to the engine of the Alto K10. It continues to come with a 998 cc, three-cylinder naturally aspirated engine that produces 65 bhp of max power at 5,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 89 Nm at 3,500 rpm. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT.

Maruti Suzuki also offers a CNG powertrain with the Alto K10. While running on CNG, the power output falls to 55 bhp of max power at 5,300 rpm and a peak torque output of 82.1 Nm at 3,400 rpm. It comes mated to only the 5-speed manual gearbox, there is no automatic transmission on offer.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Features

On the outside, the Alto K10 gets 13-inch steel wheels. It is available in six different exterior colour options. Meanwhile, on the inside, it gets the 7 inch SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system that gets Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Other elements include remote key access, electrically adjustable ORVMs, steering mounted controls etc.

