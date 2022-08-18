Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 launched in India; gets touchscreen and electrical ORVMs

Maruti Suzuki on Thursday launched the Alto K10, which comes as the bigger sibling of the Alto 800. Available in India at a starting price of ₹3.99 lakh (ex-showroom), this marks the comeback of Alto K10 to the Indian market, where it will be sold alongside the existing Alto 800. The pricing of the hatchback goes up to ₹5.83 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Alto K10 appears completely different compared to the previous generation model. However, there are some design cues retained in the new model. The small hatchback will compete with rivals such as Hyundai Santro and Renault Kwid.

Based on the fifth generation Heartect platform, the new Alto K10 gets a completely restyled grille that sports a black mesh. The shape of the grille resembles the old model. The headlamps, front bumper and bonnet too appear considerably different looking. The side profile and rear too come with a revised appearance. It looks a bit like the Maruti Suzuki Celerio. The customers can avail of two customisation packages for the new Alto K10 - Impacto and Glinto. The hatchback runs on 13-inch wheels. It is available in six different exterior colour options.

(Also see | More pics of 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10)

Inside the cabin, some significant changes have been incorporated. The biggest among them is the SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system that gets Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Other elements include remote key access, electrically adjustable ORVMs, steering mounted controls etc.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Despite the automaker increasingly focusing on SUVs and more upmarket cars, Alto remains at the core of Maruti Suzuki's product strategy. Hence, the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is the automaker's most crucial product launch this year.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 comes powered by a new generation 1.0-litre K-Series dual-jet, dual VVT engine. It is mated to an auto gear shift (AGS) transmission. The engine offers 24.90 kmpl of mileage. It gets safety features like ABS with EBD, dual front airbags, speed sensing door lock etc.

First Published Date: