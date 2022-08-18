HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 launched in India; gets touchscreen and electrical ORVMs

New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 gets electrically adjustable ORVMs, remote key access, touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 offers 24.90 kmpl of mileage.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 18 Aug 2022, 15:53 PM
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will be sold through Maruti Suzuki Arena showrooms.
Maruti Suzuki has launched the all-new Alto K10 in the country, which comes as the bigger sibling of the Alto 800. It has been launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.99 lakh (ex-showroom),
The new hatchback features the signature honeycomb grille with a smiling theme, which symbolizes togetherness. The headlamps, front bumper and bonnet too appear considerably different looking.
The side profile and rear of the Alto K10 too come with a revised appearance. It looks a bit like the Maruti Suzuki Celerio from behind.
Inside the cabin of the new Alto K10, some significant changes have been incorporated. The biggest among them is the SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system that gets Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.
Other elements of the Alto K10 include remote key access, electrically adjustable ORVMs, steering mounted controls, etc.
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 comes powered by a new generation 1.0-litre K-Series dual-jet, dual VVT engine. It is mated to an auto gear shift (AGS) transmission. The engine offers 24.90 kmpl of mileage.
Safety features on the Alto K10 include ABS with EBD, dual front airbags, speed sensing door lock, among others.
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will be sold through Maruti Suzuki Arena showrooms.
View all Images
Maruti Suzuki has launched the all-new Alto K10 in the country, which comes as the bigger sibling of the Alto 800. It has been launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.99 lakh (ex-showroom),
1/7
Maruti Suzuki has launched the all-new Alto K10 in the country, which comes as the bigger sibling of the Alto 800. It has been launched at a starting price of 3.99 lakh (ex-showroom),
The new hatchback features the signature honeycomb grille with a smiling theme, which symbolizes togetherness. The headlamps, front bumper and bonnet too appear considerably different looking.
2/7
The new hatchback features the signature honeycomb grille with a smiling theme, which symbolizes togetherness. The headlamps, front bumper and bonnet too appear considerably different looking.
The side profile and rear of the Alto K10 too come with a revised appearance. It looks a bit like the Maruti Suzuki Celerio from behind.
3/7
The side profile and rear of the Alto K10 too come with a revised appearance. It looks a bit like the Maruti Suzuki Celerio from behind.
Inside the cabin of the new Alto K10, some significant changes have been incorporated. The biggest among them is the SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system that gets Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.
4/7
Inside the cabin of the new Alto K10, some significant changes have been incorporated. The biggest among them is the SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system that gets Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.
Other elements of the Alto K10 include remote key access, electrically adjustable ORVMs, steering mounted controls, etc.
5/7
Other elements of the Alto K10 include remote key access, electrically adjustable ORVMs, steering mounted controls, etc.
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 comes powered by a new generation 1.0-litre K-Series dual-jet, dual VVT engine. It is mated to an auto gear shift (AGS) transmission. The engine offers 24.90 kmpl of mileage.
6/7
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 comes powered by a new generation 1.0-litre K-Series dual-jet, dual VVT engine. It is mated to an auto gear shift (AGS) transmission. The engine offers 24.90 kmpl of mileage.
Safety features on the Alto K10 include ABS with EBD, dual front airbags, speed sensing door lock, among others.
7/7
Safety features on the Alto K10 include ABS with EBD, dual front airbags, speed sensing door lock, among others.

Maruti Suzuki on Thursday launched the Alto K10, which comes as the bigger sibling of the Alto 800. Available in India at a starting price of 3.99 lakh (ex-showroom), this marks the comeback of Alto K10 to the Indian market, where it will be sold alongside the existing Alto 800. The pricing of the hatchback goes up to 5.83 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Alto K10 appears completely different compared to the previous generation model. However, there are some design cues retained in the new model. The small hatchback will compete with rivals such as Hyundai Santro and Renault Kwid.

Based on the fifth generation Heartect platform, the new Alto K10 gets a completely restyled grille that sports a black mesh. The shape of the grille resembles the old model. The headlamps, front bumper and bonnet too appear considerably different looking. The side profile and rear too come with a revised appearance. It looks a bit like the Maruti Suzuki Celerio. The customers can avail of two customisation packages for the new Alto K10 - Impacto and Glinto. The hatchback runs on 13-inch wheels. It is available in six different exterior colour options.

(Also see | More pics of 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Inside the cabin, some significant changes have been incorporated. The biggest among them is the SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system that gets Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Other elements include remote key access, electrically adjustable ORVMs, steering mounted controls etc.

Despite the automaker increasingly focusing on SUVs and more upmarket cars, Alto remains at the core of Maruti Suzuki's product strategy. Hence, the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is the automaker's most crucial product launch this year.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 comes powered by a new generation 1.0-litre K-Series dual-jet, dual VVT engine. It is mated to an auto gear shift (AGS) transmission. The engine offers 24.90 kmpl of mileage. It gets safety features like ABS with EBD, dual front airbags, speed sensing door lock etc.

 

