In pics: 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 launched in new avatar
The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 comes with two customisation packages - Impacto and Glinto.
Maruti Suzuki has launched the all-new Alto K10 in the country, which comes as the bigger sibling of the Alto 800. It has been launched at a starting price of ₹3.99 lakh (ex-showroom),
The new hatchback features the signature honeycomb grille with a smiling theme, which symbolizes togetherness. The headlamps, front bumper and bonnet too appear considerably different looking.
The side profile and rear of the Alto K10 too come with a revised appearance. It looks a bit like the Maruti Suzuki Celerio from behind.
Inside the cabin of the new Alto K10, some significant changes have been incorporated. The biggest among them is the SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system that gets Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.
Other elements of the Alto K10 include remote key access, electrically adjustable ORVMs, steering mounted controls, etc.
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 comes powered by a new generation 1.0-litre K-Series dual-jet, dual VVT engine. It is mated to an auto gear shift (AGS) transmission. The engine offers 24.90 kmpl of mileage.
Safety features on the Alto K10 include ABS with EBD, dual front airbags, speed sensing door lock, among others.
The All-New Alto K10 is available with both 5-speed Manual and Automatic Gear Shift (AGS) transmission options.
All-new Alto K10 gets steering mounted audio and voice controls for easy operation and control at fingertips.
First Published Date: 18 Aug 2022, 15:51 PM IST
