The small entry level hatchback continues the legacy of the Alto badge
Despite its sales number shrinking due to rising pressure from SUV segment, Alto K10 still is popular among first time buyers and consumers who seek an affordable car
The hatchback has now received six airbags as standard safety feature across all variants
This update ramps up the safety quotient of the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
This update comes after the Celerio, sibling of Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 received six airbags as standard fitment few days ago
Brezza too received the same update
Besides that, the Alto K10 has received a slight power bump as well
The same 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine of ALto K10 now generates 1.47 bhp extra power and 2 Nm additional torque than before
With these updates, the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 has become pricier between ₹6,000 and ₹16,000, depending on variants