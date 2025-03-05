Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is one of the bestselling cars in India

Published Mar 05, 2025

The small entry level hatchback continues the legacy of the Alto badge

Despite its sales number shrinking due to rising pressure from SUV segment, Alto K10 still is popular among first time buyers and consumers who seek an affordable car

The hatchback has now received six airbags as standard safety feature across all variants

This update ramps up the safety quotient of the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

This update comes after the Celerio, sibling of Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 received six airbags as standard fitment few days ago

Brezza too received the same update

Besides that, the Alto K10 has received a slight power bump as well

The same 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine of ALto K10 now generates 1.47 bhp extra power and 2 Nm additional torque than before

With these updates, the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 has become pricier between 6,000 and 16,000, depending on variants
