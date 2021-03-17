2022 BMW i4 electric sedan, with 590-km range, officially breaks cover

BMW has finally taken the covers off the all-electric i4 electric sport sedan today. The BMW i4 Gran Coupe was unwrapped at the BMW Group’s annual conference, though several technical details have been reserved for further later.

The BMW i4 is a purely electric 4-door Gran Coupe that will enter the market later this year, including the sporty BMW M Performance version. The production version of the car showcased during the conference appears elegant with a design typical of BMW and elements such as recessed handles and a distinctive front grille.

BMW has confirmed that the i4 will be available in three power versions: eDrive35, eDrive40 (both with exclusive rear-wheel drive) and the range-topping M50 (available exclusively with xDrive and specific M Performance individualisation).

The BMW i4 will come with a range of up to 590 kilometres on single charge, according to the WLTP cycle. The engine inside the electric sedan can churn out maximum power of up to 530 hp. It can also accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in about 4 seconds.

As expected, the 2022 BMW i4 electric sport sedan is not too different from the concept version presented a year ago at the CES 2020. It gets a similar reworked grille, which looks more like a bucktooth, similar in shape and size to that of the current 3 and 4 series. In fact, the pictures shared on social media confirms that the new BMW i4 will be nothing more than the pure electric version of the upcoming BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe.

“With its sporty looks, best in class driving dynamics, and zero local emissions, the BMW i4 is a true BMW. It makes the heart of the BMW brand now beat fully electric," said Pieter Nota, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG.

The new BMW i4 is going to be the first electric sports car from the German carmaker and will be one of the first BMW models to have the latest iDrive 8 technology. A 14.9-inch touchscreen display and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster dominates the cabin of the new i4.