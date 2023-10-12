The pure electric SUV comes as bigger sibling of iX1 that has been launched in India
The all-new iX2 is based on the second generation X2 compact crossover
Despite being based on the X2, the electric SUV comes sans any conventional radiator grille but a closed panel
Side profile of iX2 looks clean thanks to minimal dynamic lines and body integrated door handles, which enhance aerodynamics
The alloy wheels come sporting blue brake callipers signifying the zero emission powertrain of all-new BMW iX2 electric SUV
Inside the cabin, the BMW Curved Display is the USP of iX2, which combines digital instrument cluster and infotainment system
The electric coupe crossover promises 449 km range from a 64.8 kWh battery pack paired with dual electric motors fitted to each axle
It churns out 308 bhp power and 494 Nm torque, same as BMW iX1 xDrive30
Using DC fast charger, the pure electric luxury SUV can top up 10-80% in 29 minutes