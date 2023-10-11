BMW iX2 breaks cover promising 449 km range, to go on sale in March 2024

BMW has taken the wrap off its much-awaited compact electric crossover iX2, which comes positioned above the iX1 in the automaker's lineup. The new iX2 is based on the second-generation BMW X2 , which also broke cover on Wednesday and will make its public debut at the Japan Mobility Show later this month in Tokyo. Despite being based on the new generation X2, the iX2 comes carrying the EV-specific design tweaks to stand out.

The BMW iX2 electric crossover comes available in a single variant initially and is slated to go on sale in March 2024. The German luxury car brand has not revealed if it will bring the iX2 to the Indian market, but considering the fact that the company has been aggressive with its electric vehicle strategy in the country, we can expect the iX2 to come and join its EV siblings here. Currently, BMW sells iX, iX1, i7 and i4 models in India. The BMW iX2 comes challenging competitors such as the Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron, the Mercedes-Benz EQA and the Volvo C40 Recharge.

Speaking about the design, the BMW iX2 is identical to the standard X2. However, being an electric car, it doesn't get any standard radiator grille with vertical slats that the X2 has. Instead, it sports a closed-off panel. The bumper at the rear gets a partial redesign specific to an EV. Besides that, with one quick glance, it looks the same as the standard X2.

Moving inside the cabin, the iX2 looks identical to the X2, as the differences are minimal. The EV gets the same BMW Curved Display housing a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system combined into one single glass panel.

The key talking point for the EV is its powertrain. The pure electric SUV comes in a sole xDrive30 trim, which gets a 64.8 kWh battery pack combined with dual electric motors, each of which powers one axle. The EV promises to churn out 308 bhp of peak power and 494 Nm of maximum torque, which are the same as the BMW iX1 xDrive30, which was recently launched in India. The automaker claims that the iX2 is capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in 5.6 seconds and it can run at a top speed of 180 kmph.

