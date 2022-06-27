2022 Audi A8 L teased featuring signature OLED lights; launch on July 12

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Audi India is gearing up to launch the 2022 A8 L flagship sedan in the country on July 12 and has teased the rear of the vehicle, featuring the signature OLED lights. The teaser video just gives a glimpse of the vehicle's sleek rear light bars. Apart from this, the rear makeover of the sedan includes an updated bumper. Bookings for the 2022 Audi A8 L sedan were opened in the country in the first week of May for a token amount of ₹10 lakh.
(Also read | Audi Club Rewards launched in India for existing, new customers. Check details)
Once launched, the Audi A8 L will sit on the top of the sedan lineup of the Audi brand in the country and locks horns with the likes of Mercedes S-Class and the BMW 7 Series. Audi is promising to offer a super luxurious and relaxing experience with the latest A8 L as the sedan will come equipped with a Rear Relaxation package with recliner, foot massager and many other features.
The vehicle will also get an updated large touchscreen infotainment system and a dual 10.1-inch digital display screens for rear-seat passengers. Other key elements include a folding centre console table and cooler with a bar compartment, among others.
In terms of design, the front of the vehicle now gets a huge front grille with bold mesh that is garnished in chrome. The grille features sharp Matrix LED headlamps with animated projections as well as a restyled bumper.
Under the hood, the flagship sedan from Audi will source power from a 3.0-litre TFSI petrol engine paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system and Quattro all-wheel-drive technology. The engine is rated to churn out 340 hp of power and 540 Nm of torque. In term of performance, Audi is claiming a superior and improved driving dynamics on the 2022 A8 L and predictive air suspension for superior ride quality.