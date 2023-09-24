HT Auto
Luxury Carmakers Mercedes, Lexus, Audi Expect Sales Momentum To Continue In Festive Period

Mercedes, Lexus, Audi expect bumper sales during festive season

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Sep 2023, 14:49 PM
Amid the ongoing festive season in India, luxury carmakers such as Mercedes-Benz, Lexus and Audi are expecting sales momentum to continue with demand remaining robust for high-end cars. With a strong kick-start to the festive period this year, the luxury car segment OEMs are expecting to post their highest-ever volumes in a year. The 68-day festive period this year falls between August 17 and November 14.

Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director and CEO Santosh Iyer told PTI in an interview that the ongoing festive season looks very promising as compared with last year. "This year the festive season is spread across four months and we are optimistic as we started on a very positive note, from Onam onwards," he said.

The demand for high-end cars is coming from the rising numbers of high net-worth individuals, millennials, high levels of disposable incomes, well-travelled consumers along with stable economic growth this year. Lexus India President Naveen Soni too expects the luxury car market to continue its growth trajectory in the country. “This year, the demand for high-end cars has brought cheer to the industry," he said.

The OEM has even introduced the limited edition of its sports coupe, LC 500h, in the market to boost festive sales this season. The company has also opened bookings for the new-generation LM multipurpose vehicle. ""This is a new category for Lexus in India, and we're confident that this will redefine the ultra-luxury mobility experience," Soni added.

Audi India continues to see robust demand for its models like A4, A6, Q3, and Q5, among others. The company's India head Balbir Singh Dhillon told PTI that the company retailed 3,474 units in the first half of this year, witnessing a strong 97 per cent growth. "Our SUVs have witnessed a growth of 217 per cent and our performance cars have grown by 127 per cent. With the festive season, we are expecting this demand and growth to continue," he noted.

First Published Date: 24 Sep 2023, 14:49 PM IST
