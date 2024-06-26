Is this the most powerful Audi luxury car ever to be produced?

Audi has unveiled the RS Q8 Performance with 631 bhp on offer
It has set the fastest lap for a production SUV at the Nurburgring track
The Audi RS Q8 Performance comes powered by a four-litre twin-turbo petrol V8 engine
It generates 631 bhp, around 39 bhp more than RS Q8 and a bit more powerful than RS6 Avant Performance
The RS Q8 Performance goes from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds
Its design updates include a reworked honeycomb grille, redesigned front and rear bumpers
The SUV also sits on 22--inch alloy wheels which can be upgraded to 23 inches as well
On the inside, the RS Q8 Performance comes with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster
It also gets a dual-screen setup for infotainment and climate control functions