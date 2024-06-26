Is this the most powerful Audi luxury car ever to be produced?

Published Jun 26, 2024

Audi has unveiled the RS Q8 Performance with 631 bhp on offer

It has set the fastest lap for a production SUV at the Nurburgring track

The Audi RS Q8 Performance comes powered by a four-litre twin-turbo petrol V8 engine

It generates 631 bhp, around 39 bhp more than RS Q8 and a bit more powerful than RS6 Avant Performance

The RS Q8 Performance goes from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds

Its design updates include a reworked honeycomb grille, redesigned front and rear bumpers

The SUV also sits on 22--inch alloy wheels which can be upgraded to 23 inches as well

On the inside, the RS Q8 Performance comes with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster

It also gets a dual-screen setup for infotainment and climate control functions
