Audi working on a new entry-level EV, launch in 2027: CEO Gernot Dollner

Audi is planning to launch an all-new entry-level electric car that is slated to launch in 2027. Upon launch, the new electric car will be positioned below the Audi Q4 E-Tron in the brand's product lineup and could be christened A2 or Q2, revealed the company's CEO Gernot Dollner to British automotive publication Autocar UK. However, the German luxury car marquee is reluctant to reveal additional details about the upcoming electric car.

The OEM will reportedly produce its entry-level electric car in Ingolstadt, Germany. The company has reportedly reserved even numbers for its electric cars and odd ones for internal combustion engine-powered models. The upcoming entry-level electric car could come in the guise of a small sedan or a compact SUV. Considering the high demand for high-riding SUVs, Q2 seems highly potential nomenclature for the upcoming EV.

Watch: Audi Q8 etron: First drive review

In an interaction, Dollner reportedly said the upcoming Audi entry-level electric car will come as a wonderful and unique independent vehicle concept. The new EV may ride on the Volkswagen Group's MEB platform, but Audi CEO stated that the automaker is yet to decide on the architecture. Expect more details like the battery size and chemistry, range and power output of the upcoming EV to be revealed in the near future.

The upcoming Audi electric car comes as a key part of the brand's strategy to counter the rapidly emerging Chinese EV offensive. Audi is among many automakers who are worried about cheap Chinese electric vehicles and responding accordingly. It comes in line with Volkswagen Group CEO Oliver Blume's comment in June last year when he said that Audi lagged behind its rivals owing to software issues. He also stated that Audi would speed up the development of electric vehicles.

Audi introduced the new Q6 E-Tron just a few days ago, which joined the models like E-Tron GT, Q4 E-Tron, and Q8 E-Tron. An entry-level EV would further help the brand to grab a larger chunk of the bulging luxury electric car market globally. Since, the trend of rising sales for high-end luxury electric cars is on in India as well, we ca expect Audi to bring the new entry-level EV here.

