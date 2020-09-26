'India-made' Kia Sonet headed to Nepal, price converts to 22.51 lakh

Kia Motors will soon introduce the 'India-made' Sonet subcompact SUV in Nepal. As per details revealed by the local media, the Sonet will be priced from NPR 35.90 lakh which converts to ₹22.51 lakh.

The Sonet will be launched in Nepal in 4 variants - HTE, HTX, HTK+ and the top end GTX+ variant. While the base HTE variant will retail at NPR 35.90 lakh, the HTX will be priced at NPR 47.90 lakh. The next in the list, HTK+ AT will demand a premium of NPR 49.90 lakh and the top end GTX+ variant will retail at NPR 57.90 lakh.

The Nepalese-spec Kia Sonet will be plonked with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine churning out 82 hp of maximum power and 115 Nm of peak torque.It will be mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

There will also be a 1.5-litre diesel engine which delivers 100 bhp and 240 Nm of torque with a 6-speed manual. It will also be available with a 6-speed automatic delivering a meatier 115 bhp and 250 Nm.

As per the local media, Sonet will launched in Nepal around 'Dashain' which is refereed as Dussehra in India.

Kia Motors has revealed in the past the India-made Sonet will be exported to over 70 countries around the globe and Nepal will soon become one of the first countries to get the Sonet. It is being currently manufactured only in India at the company's state-of-the-art production facility at Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh.

Kia has promised that the Sonet will be of the same build quality everywhere. "Sonet, just like the Seltos, is yet another India centric product which will be offered in global markets as well. Notably, in phase 1, the vehicle is being manufactured only in India and offered to Indian customers first followed by export to over 70 markets including Middle-East and Africa, Latin America and Asia," Kia Motors India mentioned in a press release.