2024 Honda Amaze vs Hyundai Aura: Which compact sedan should you get?

Honda Cars India recently launched the Amaze in the Indian market. It is the second compact sedan to launch this year after the Maruti Suzuki Dzire . Another popular compact sedan that is on sale right now is the Hyundai Aura. Here is a quick comparison between the Hyundai Aura and the Honda Amaze .

The 2024 Honda Amaze is India's most affordable car with Advanced Driver Aids. It features LED lights, a larger touchscreen, and a 1.2-litre engine. T

2024 Honda Amaze vs Hyundai Aura: Design

The new Amaze derives its design elements from the new-gen City and the Elevate. The large grille and the headlamps are inspired from the Elevate along with a flat bonnet. But the design of the rear tail lamps is shared with the new-gen City. On the sides, there are 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels whereas the mid-spec variant gets 14-inch units.

Then there is the Aura, which shares its design with the Grand i10 Nios. The headlamps are identical to the Grand i10 with projector halogen setup, inverted L-shaped daytime running lamps and an aggressive looking bumper. On the sides, there are 15-inch alloy wheels on the top-two variants.

2024 Honda Amaze vs Hyundai Aura: Features

The highlight of the 2024 Amaze is that it is now the most affordable car in the Indian market to come with an Advanced Driver Aids System. It also gets LED lighting, a larger touchscreen infotainment system, projector fog lamps, remote engine start, a semi-digital driver's display and connected car technology. There is also a 6-speaker sound system and lane watch camera.

On the other hand, the Aura comes with automatic climate control, cruise control, a multi-function steering wheel, analogue dials along with a multi-informational display, footwell lighting, rear AC vents and a rear armrest as well.

2024 Honda Amaze vs Hyundai Aura: Engine specs

The Amaze is powered by a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated petrol engine that puts out 89 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 110 Nm. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a CVT automatic transmission along with paddle shifters.

Just like the Amaze, the Aura also uses a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. But it produces 82 bhp and 113 Nm. It is offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT.

2024 Honda Amaze vs Hyundai Aura: Price

The new Amaze is priced between ₹8 lakh and ₹10.90 lakh. The Aura, on the other hand, costs between ₹6.49 lakh and ₹9.05 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

