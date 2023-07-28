Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Mercedes-Benz V-Class comes in five diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The V-Class measures 5,140 mm in length, 1,928 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 3,200 mm. The ground clearance of V-Class is 160. A four-seat model, Mercedes-Benz V-Class sits in the MUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Mercedes-Benz V-Class price starts at ₹ 71.1 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.46 Cr (Ex-showroom). Mercedes-Benz V-Class comes in 5 variants. Mercedes-Benz V-Class top variant price is ₹ 1.46 Cr.
Expression ELWB
₹71.1 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1950 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Exclusive LWB
₹87.7 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1950 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Elite LWB
₹1.1 Cr* *Last Recorded Price
1950 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Marco Polo Horizon
₹1.38 Cr* *Last Recorded Price
1950 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Marco Polo
₹1.46 Cr* *Last Recorded Price
1950 cc
Diesel
Automatic
