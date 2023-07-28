Mercedes-Benz V-Class comes in five diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The V-Class measures 5,140 mm in length, 1,928 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 3,200 mm. The ground clearance of V-Class is 160. A four-seat model, Mercedes-Benz V-Class sits in the MUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less