What is the on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Wagon R in Namakkal? The on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Wagon R LXI 1.0 CNG in Namakkal is Rs. 7.59 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki Wagon R in Namakkal? The RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki Wagon R LXI 1.0 CNG in Namakkal amount to Rs. 86,285, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Maruti Suzuki Wagon R in Namakkal? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Maruti Suzuki Wagon R in Namakkal is Rs. 13,251.

What are the insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki Wagon R in Namakkal? The insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki Wagon R LXI 1.0 CNG in Namakkal are Rs. 27,369, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.