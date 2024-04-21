HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki Dzire On Road Price in Zira

4 out of 5
4 out of 5
6.87 - 10.29 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Zira
Dzire Price in Zira

Maruti Suzuki Dzire on road price in Zira starts from Rs. 6.87 Lakhs. The on road price for Maruti Suzuki Dzire top variant goes up to Rs. 8.82 Lakhs in Zira.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Maruti Suzuki Dzire LXi₹ 6.87 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Dzire VXi₹ 8.05 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Dzire VXi AGS₹ 8.61 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZXi₹ 8.82 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Variant Wise Price List in Zira

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
LXi
₹6.87 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,97,948
RTO
52,836
Insurance
35,412
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Zira
6,86,696
EMI@14,760/mo
VXi
₹8.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
View breakup
VXi AGS
₹8.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
View breakup
ZXi
₹8.82 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
View breakup
Maruti Suzuki Dzire News

Maruti Suzuki is working on the next-generation Dzire sedan, which will be based on the fourth-generation Swift hatchback. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/theracemonkey)
New-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire sedan to launch in late 2024. What to expect
21 Apr 2024
When launched in India, Maruti Suzuki will use a new three-cylinder engine.
What are the updates expected to come to 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift and Dzire?
22 Mar 2024
The Swift and Dzire will come with a new three-cylinder engine. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/theracemonkey)
2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift & Dzire spotted testing, will come with sunroof
19 Mar 2024
A test mule of the upcoming Maruti Dzire facelift sedan was spotted testing near Gurugram ahead of its expected launch this year. (Image courtesy: Facebook/@JainDeepak)
Maruti Dzire facelift sedan spotted testing ahead of launch
5 Feb 2024
The fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift hatchback that was showcased at the Japan Mobility Show last month comes with significant design and feature updates.
Key features of new Maruti Suzuki Swift hatchback that we want Dzire sedan to get
5 Nov 2023
Maruti Suzuki Videos

Maruti Suzuki has launched the fourth generation Swift hatchback in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the hood, the Swift gets a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder engine mated to 5-speed manual and 4-speed AMT gearbox.
2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift review: Is it swifter with new engine?
16 May 2024
Maruti Suzuki has introduced the new Swift hatchback which earlier made its debut in Japan. The India-spec model comes with similar changes in design and powertrain.
Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 launched: First look
9 May 2024
Maruti Suzuki has launched the Invicto premium MPV, its biggest and most expensive car in the lineup. Based on Toyota Innova HyCross, the Invicto comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Watch Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV review: Worthy challenger to Toyota Innova HyCross?
11 Jul 2023
Maruti Suzuki Invicto has been launched at an introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched in India: First Look
5 Jul 2023
Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV will be launched in first week of June. The carmaker has already garnered more than 30,000 bookings since unveiling in January.
Jimny SUV to launch in June: Can it be another blockbuster from Maruti Suzuki?
23 May 2023
Maruti Suzuki Dzire FAQs

The on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Dzire LXi in Zira is Rs 6,86,696.
In Zira, the RTO charges for the Maruti Suzuki Dzire LXi will be Rs 52,836.
The insurance Charges for the Maruti Suzuki Dzire LXi in Zira is Rs 35,412.
The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire base variant in Zira: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 5,97,948, RTO - Rs. 52,836, Insurance - Rs. 35,412, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire in ##cityName## is Rs. 6,86,696.
The top model of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire is the Maruti Suzuki ZXi Plus AGS, with an on-road price of Rs. 8,81,956 in Zira.
The on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Dzire in Zira starts at Rs. 6,86,696 and goes upto Rs. 8,81,956. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.
EMI for base variant of Maruti Suzuki Dzire in Zira will be Rs. 13,924. These calculations are done considering 8.0% loan interest rate and 5 year loan tenure.

