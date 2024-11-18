What is the on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Dzire in Mau? The on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Dzire VXi CNG in Mau is Rs. 9.98 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki Dzire in Mau? The RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki Dzire VXi CNG in Mau amount to Rs. 77,920, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Maruti Suzuki Dzire in Mau? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Maruti Suzuki Dzire in Mau is Rs. 15,757.

What are the insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki Dzire in Mau? The insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki Dzire VXi CNG in Mau are Rs. 45,287, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.