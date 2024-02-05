What is the on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Dzire in Kalol? The on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Dzire LXi in Kalol is Rs 6,70,192.

What will be the RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki Dzire in Kalol? In Kalol, the RTO charges for the Maruti Suzuki Dzire LXi will be Rs 36,332.

What will be the Insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki Dzire in Kalol? The insurance Charges for the Maruti Suzuki Dzire LXi in Kalol is Rs 35,412.

What is the detailed breakup of Maruti Suzuki Dzire in Kalol? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire base variant in Kalol: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 5,97,948, RTO - Rs. 36,332, Insurance - Rs. 35,412, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire in ##cityName## is Rs. 6,70,192.

What is the on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Dzire Top Model? The top model of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire is the Maruti Suzuki ZXi Plus AGS, with an on-road price of Rs. 8,60,622 in Kalol.

