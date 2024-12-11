HT Auto

Maruti Suzuki Dzire On Road Price in Haldwani

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Front Left Side
1/32
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Front View
2/32
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Grille
3/32
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Hands Free Boot Release
4/32
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Headlight
5/32
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Rear Left View
View all Images
6/32
6.79 - 10.14 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Haldwani
Dzire Price in Haldwani

Maruti Suzuki Dzire on road price in Haldwani starts from Rs. 7.84 Lakhs. The on road price for Maruti Suzuki Dzire top variant goes up to Rs. 10.06 Lakhs in Haldwani. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
Maruti Suzuki Dzire LXI₹ 7.84 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Dzire VXI₹ 8.96 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Dzire VXi AMT₹ 9.50 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Dzire VXi CNG₹ 10.06 Lakhs
...Read More

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Variant Wise Price List in Haldwani

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

LXI

₹7.84 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,79,000
RTO
66,110
Insurance
38,312
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Dehradun
(Price not available in Haldwani)
7,83,922
EMI@16,850/mo
Close

VXI

₹8.96 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
View breakup

VXi AMT

₹9.50 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
View breakup

VXi CNG

₹10.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
CNG
Manual
View breakup
View more Variants

Amaze Price in Haldwani
Aura Price in Haldwani
Tigor Price in Haldwani
Maruti Suzuki Dzire News

While the 2024 Honda Amaze starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8 lakh, ex-showroom, the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.79 lakh, ex-showroom.
2024 Honda Amaze vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Which sub compact sedan deserves your attention
11 Dec 2024
Honda Cars is all set to launch the new Amaze sub-compact sedan with refreshed design and feature upgrades to renew rivalry with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Aura and Tata Tigor. (Image courtesy: FB/Debashish Mohanty)
New Honda Amaze to launch today, will rival Maruti Suzuki Dzire. Price expectation
4 Dec 2024
Honda Cars will drive in the new Amaze facelift sedan in India next month. It will renew rivalry with the Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 sub-compact sedan.
Honda Amaze facelift launch next week. Will challenge Maruti Suzuki Dzire
26 Nov 2024
Maruti Suzuki VXi has been one of the most popular variants for a long time, promising value for money. Will the VXi trim of the new Dzire continue the same momentum?
Maruti Suzuki Dzire VXi: Is it the most value-for-money variant?
18 Nov 2024
The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire being tested for side-impact protection during the Global NCAP test procedures.
Six airbags to 360-degree camera: What drives Maruti Suzuki Dzire to earn 5-star safety rating in Global NCAP crash test
14 Nov 2024
View all
 Maruti Suzuki Dzire News

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Videos

Maruti Suzuki has luanched the new Dzire at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.79 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory) to renew rivalry with other sub-compact sedans like Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 review: Aura enhanced to Amaze sedan lovers?
12 Nov 2024
Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 sedan has secured five-star safety rating at the Global NCAP crash tests. This is the highest safety rating achieved by any Maruti car at any crash tests globally. Maruti will launch the new Dzire in India on November 11.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire gets 5-star safety rating at Global NCAP: Safest Maruti car ever
8 Nov 2024
Maruti Suzuki's new Dzire sedan has broken into the the list of safest cars in its segment with a five-star safety rating at the Global NCAP crash tests. We take a look at where does it rank among the safest sedans in India..
Is Maruti Dzire safer than VW Virtus? India’s top 5 safest sedans ranked by Global NCAP
11 Nov 2024
The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift comes with a new Z Series petrol engine which replaces the old K Series unit. The new engine, now less powerful, promises to offer improved fuel efficiency.
2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Pros and cons explained
6 Jun 2024
Maruti Suzuki has launched the fourth generation Swift hatchback in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the hood, the Swift gets a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder engine mated to 5-speed manual and 4-speed AMT gearbox.
2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift review: Is it swifter with new engine?
16 May 2024
View all
 

Maruti Suzuki Dzire FAQs

The on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Dzire VXi CNG in Haldwani is Rs. 10.06 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki Dzire VXi CNG in Haldwani amount to Rs. 86,660, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Maruti Suzuki Dzire in Haldwani is Rs. 15,895.
The insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki Dzire VXi CNG in Haldwani are Rs. 45,287, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
The detailed price breakup for Maruti Suzuki Dzire VXi CNG in Haldwani includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 8.74 Lakhs, RTO charges - Rs. 86,660, insurance - Rs. 45,287, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 10.06 Lakhs.

