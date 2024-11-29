HT Auto
Mahindra BE 6e Front Left Side
Mahindra BE 6e Front View
Mahindra BE 6e Left Side View
Mahindra BE 6e Rear Left Side
Mahindra BE 6e Rear View
Mahindra BE 6e Steering Wheel
Mahindra BE 6e Specifications

Mahindra BE 6e is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 18,90,000 in India. It is available in 1 variants, and 1 transmission option: Automatic .
18.9 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Mahindra BE 6e Specs

Mahindra BE 6e comes in one electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The BE 6e measures 4,371 mm in length, 1,907 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,775 mm. The ground clearance ...Read More

Mahindra BE 6e Specifications and Features

Pack 1
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Battery Capacity
59 kWh
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.7 seconds
Driving Range
682 km
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears
Drivetrain
RWD
Charging Time
8 Hours(11 kW AC Charger)
Fuel Type
Electric

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Front Tyres
245 / 55 R19
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
5 Link Independent Suspension & Stabilizer bar
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut i-Link Independent Suspension & Stabilizer bar
Rear Tyres
245 / 45 R19

Capacity

Bootspace
455 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4371 mm
Ground Clearance
207 mm
Wheelbase
2775 mm
Height
1627 mm
Width
1907 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Instrumentation

Locks & Security

Rear row

Exterior

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Storage

Lighting

Manufacturer Warranty

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Telematics

Safety

Airbags
7 Airbags
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Seat Belt Warning
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Mahindra BE 6e News

Mahindra has launched the BE 6e electric SUV in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>18.90 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). It comes with a unique design and is packed with power and features that are several segments above.
Mahindra BE 6e EV first drive impressions: Fast and furious like a fighter jet, loaded enough to worry luxury cars
29 Nov 2024
The Mahindra BE 6e has been launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>18.90 lakh
Planning to get the Mahindra BE 6e? Here are the colour options available
28 Nov 2024
Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6e electric SUVs have been launched as two major EVs in the country in 2024. Both these two electric cars are underpinned by the carmaker's INGLO modular architecture.
Mahindra XEV 9e & BE 6e grabbed your attention? Here’s what they get as standard
27 Nov 2024
Mahindra BE 6e comes challenging the Tata Curvv EV.
Mahindra BE 6e vs Tata Curvv EV: Electric SUV space warms up for intense competition
27 Nov 2024
Pricing for Mahindra XEV 9e (left) and BE 6e select variants have now been revealed.
Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6e to feature Sonic Studio Experience. What does it mean for you?
27 Nov 2024
Mahindra BE 6e Variants & Price List

Mahindra BE 6e price starts at ₹ 18.9 Lakhs .

Pack 1
18.9 Lakhs*
59 KWh
682 Km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

