Mahindra BE 6e Specifications

Mahindra BE 6e comes in one electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The BE 6e measures 4,371 mm in length, 1,907 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,775 mm. The ground clearance of BE 6e is 207 mm. A five-seat model, Mahindra BE 6e sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Mahindra BE 6e price starts at ₹ 18.9 Lakhs .
₹18.9 Lakhs*
59 KWh
682 Km
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price