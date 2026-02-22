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MAHINDRA BE 6 Mileage

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Updates on Mahindra BE 6 Mileage

Mahindra BE 6 Battery Range

The Mahindra BE 6 comes with two battery pack options: 59 kWh and 79 kWh. The 59 kWh battery pack is available with all variants, barring Pack Three, and offers a claimed range of up to 557 km on a single charge. The BE 6 Pack Three features the 79 kWh battery pack, enabling a single-charge range of up to 683 km. Real-world driving range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

For daily commuters, the Pack Two variant with the 59 kWh battery offers a balanced mix of range and affordability. Enthusiasts seeking maximum performance may choose the Pack Three variant, with its 79 kWh battery and higher power output.

Mahindra BE 6 Battery Range

The variant with a battery capacity of 79 kWh offers a range of 683 km. The variant with a battery capacity of 59 kWh offers a range of 557 km.
Battery CapacityRange
79 kWh683 km
59 kWh557 km

Mahindra BE 6 Variants Wise Mileage

Mahindra BE 6 price starts at ₹ 18.9 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 28.49 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mahindra BE 6 comes in 19 variants. Mahindra BE 6's top variant is Batman Edition No Charger 79kWh.
19 Variants Available
BE 6 Pack 1
557 km Range (Company Claimed)
59 kWh
₹18.9 Lakhs*
BE 6 Pack One 7.2kW Charger
557 km Range (Company Claimed)
59 kWh
₹19.4 Lakhs*
BE 6 Pack One 11.2kW Charger
557 km Range (Company Claimed)
59 kWh
₹19.65 Lakhs*
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Mahindra BE 6 Alternatives

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Mahindra BE 6 Visual Comparison

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Mahindra BE 6 User Reviews & Ratings

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User Reviews

Built to Cruise the Roads
Stylish looks, strong safety and security features, and good mileage. It offers great value for money and is well-suited for Indian roads and customers.
By: Dr Madan mohan (Feb 22, 2026)
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Daily-Ready Smart Electric SUV
I have been using the Mahindra BE 6, and overall it has been a very satisfying experience. The design feels modern and futuristic, and on the road, it looks stylish, catching attention wherever I go. Being an electric SUV, the pickup is quick, making city traffic easy to navigate, while driving remains smooth and comfortable. The steering is simple to handle, and the brakes feel safe and responsive. Inside, the cabin is comfortable and quiet, with seats that provide good support even on longer drives. The battery range is sufficient for daily commuting, and charging is convenient with the 7.2 kW charger. Servicing has also been hassle-free, and the staff are helpful. Overall, the Mahindra BE 6 combines style, comfort, and reliability, making it an ideal electric SUV for daily city commutes while offering a modern, premium feel.
By: Shantnu Singh (Jan 2, 2026)
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Stylish, powerful and practical electric SUV
My experience with the Mahindra BE.6 has been great so far. The SUV stands out with its sharp styling, clean LED elements, and a modern silhouette that easily grabs attention on the road. The cabin feels premium with a large infotainment display, high-quality materials, and comfortable front seats. Rear-seat space is also good enough for long trips. Performance is smooth and responsive. The instant torque provides confident pickup in city traffic, and the car remains stable at highway speeds. The drive modes make a noticeable difference, especially when switching between Eco and Sport. The ride quality is slightly on the firmer side but still comfortable for daily use.
By: Raj Singh (Dec 9, 2025)
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Perfect Highway Cruiser
Best car for highway driving with excellent mileage and comfort. It’s a pleasure to drive on highways, and cruising at good speeds gives great confidence.
By: malik (Sept 4, 2025)
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Perfect sports car
Perfect style with good mileage. A great electric vehicle that looks like a sports car. Truly a value-for-money choice.
By: Chandrasekharray (Aug 22, 2025)
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