The Mahindra BE 6 comes with two battery pack options: 59 kWh and 79 kWh. The 59 kWh battery pack is available with all variants, barring Pack Three, and offers a claimed range of up to 557 km on a single charge. The BE 6 Pack Three features the 79 kWh battery pack, enabling a single-charge range of up to 683 km. Real-world driving range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
For daily commuters, the Pack Two variant with the 59 kWh battery offers a balanced mix of range and affordability. Enthusiasts seeking maximum performance may choose the Pack Three variant, with its 79 kWh battery and higher power output.
|Battery Capacity
|Range
|79 kWh
|683 km
|59 kWh
|557 km
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