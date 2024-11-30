HT Auto
Audi Q7 [2022-2024] Front Left Side
1/20
Audi Q7 [2022-2024] Front View
2/20
Audi Q7 [2022-2024] Grille
3/20
Audi Q7 [2022-2024] Headlight
4/20
Audi Q7 [2022-2024] Left Side View
5/20
Audi Q7 [2022-2024] Rear Left View
6/20

Audi Q7 [2022-2024] Specifications

79.99 - 88.33 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Audi Q7 [2022-2024] is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Audi Q7 [2022-2024] Specs

Audi Q7 [2022-2024] comes in two petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. It is a seven-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 11.21 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions.

Audi Q7 [2022-2024] Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
55 TFSI Technology
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1370 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
11.21 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
335 bhp @ 5200 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Top Speed
250 Kmph
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
3.0 TFSI V6 + 48V Mild-Hybrid System
Electric Motor
1 Placed At Integrated with Transmission
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.9 seconds
Driving Range
953 Km
Battery
Lithium Ion,Battery Placed In Boot
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Engine
2995 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
255 / 55 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Front Suspension
5-link Axle; Tubular Anti-roll Bar with Self-leveling Air-springs
Rear Suspension
5-link Axle; Tubular Anti-roll Bar with Self-leveling Air-springs
Rear Tyres
255 / 55 R19

Dimensions & Weight

Height
1703 mm
Width
1970 mm
Length
5064 mm
Wheelbase
2999 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Fuel Tank Capacity
85 litres
Seating Capacity
7 Person
Doors
5 Doors

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Scuff Plates
Yes
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
Electric
One Touch - Up
All
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
Front and Rear Manual

Storage

Cup Holders
Front Only
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Adaptive
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Automatic Parking
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
3
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
2

Lighting

Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Gesture Control
Yes
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
No
Speakers
6+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
isplay Screen for Rear Passengers
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
2 Din
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
No
Voice Command
Yes

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function Display
Shift Indicator
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
Electronic
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-time
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes

Exterior

Rub - Strips
Body Coloured
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Body Coloured
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Seats & Upholstery

Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
Yes
Interior Colours
Saiga Beige, Okapi Brown
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front, Second & Third
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes

View all
Audi Q7 [2022-2024] Variants & Price List

Audi Q7 [2022-2024] price starts at ₹ 79.99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 88.33 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Audi Q7 [2022-2024] comes in 2 variants. Audi Q7 [2022-2024]'s top variant is 55 TFSI Technology.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
55 TFSI Premium Plus
79.99 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
2995 cc
Petrol
Automatic
55 TFSI Technology
88.33 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
2995 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

