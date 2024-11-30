Audi Q7 [2022-2024] Specifications

Audi Q7 [2022-2024] comes in two petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. It is a seven-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 11.21 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Q7 [2022-2024] measures 5,064 mm in length, 1,970 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,999 mm. A seven-seat model, Audi Q7 [2022-2024] sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Audi Q7 [2022-2024] price starts at ₹ 79.99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 88.33 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Audi Q7 [2022-2024] comes in 2 variants. Audi Q7 [2022-2024]'s top variant is 55 TFSI Technology.
55 TFSI Premium Plus
₹79.99 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
2995 cc
Petrol
Automatic
55 TFSI Technology
₹88.33 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
2995 cc
Petrol
Automatic