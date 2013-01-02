Audi Q7 Facelift Launch Date



The Audi Q7 Facelift was launched in India on February 3, 2022. The Q7 is an appealing, opulent, and luxury full-size SUV that is suitable for large Indian families with three rows of seats. Redesigned looks, a redesigned interior, extra features, and the switch to gasoline-only propulsion are all new on the Audi Q7 Facelift.



Audi Q7 Facelift Price:



The Audi Q7 has a starting price of Rs. 79.99 lakh and a top price of Rs. 88.33 lakh. The Audi Q7 is available in two variants: Premium plus, which is the entry-level vehicle, and Audi Q7 Technology, which costs Rs. 88.33 lakh.



Audi Q7 Facelift Features:



The second-generation facelifted Audi Q7 has flashy broader grilles and emits a polarizing effect as it is outlined in chrome and accentuated with vertical slats. The sharper shape and larger headlamps are equipped with a new LED light signature that glows while locking and unlocking the car. The redesigned front end is completed by a new bumper with wider air dams. The Q7's taillights are thinner, and the tailgate is lower. Audi Q7 comes with a twin touchscreen configuration in line with the current high-end Audis. A 10.1-inch touchscreen is used for frequently used operations, and an 8.6-inch touchscreen is used for the climate control system. The Q7 employs the latest 'Virtual Cockpit,' which features clearer graphics while maintaining the same functionality. The low dash sill helps to make the driver's seat more comfortable. When put in the backmost position, the second-row seats are well-cushioned, adjustable for backrest angle, and provide plenty of legroom. In terms of safety features, the new Q7 comes with eight airbags, ESC, and lane-keep assist with steering intervention, amongst other technological aids.



Audi Q7 Facelift Performance:



The 3.0-litre turbo-petrol V6 from Audi, which produces 340hp and 500Nm, is a replacement for the Q7's earlier model. With the air suspension and thick 255/55 R19 tyres, Audi claims a 0-100kph time of 5.9 seconds.



Audi Q7 Facelift Capacity:



The gasoline tank capacity of the Audi Q7 is 100 liters. The Audi Q7 Facelift can accommodate 7 people. The third-row seats can be folded down to create 865 liters of storage space, while the second row can be folded down to create 2,050 liters of luggage space.



Audi Q7 Facelift Rivals:



The new Audi Q7 Facelift competes with the Mercedes-Benz GLE, BMW X5, and Volvo XC90.