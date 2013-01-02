HT Auto
Audi Q7 [2022-2024] Front Left Side
DISCONTINUED
Audi Q7 [2022-2024] Front View
Audi Q7 [2022-2024] Grille
Audi Q7 [2022-2024] Headlight
Audi Q7 [2022-2024] Left Side View
Audi Q7 [2022-2024] Rear Left View
AUDI Q7 [2022-2024]

79.99 - 88.33 Lakhs*Last recorded price
Audi Q7 [2022-2024] is discontinued and no longer produced.
Q7 [2022-2024] Key Specs

About Audi Q7 [2022-2024]

Latest Update

  • From Audi Q7 to Mercedes-Benz GLE: Here are top alternatives to BMW X5
  • Audi Q7 launched at ₹88.66 lakh: Key highlights to know about the three-row SUV

    • Audi Q7 Facelift Launch Date

    The Audi Q7 Facelift was launched in India on February 3, 2022. The Q7 is an appealing, opulent, and luxury full-size SUV that is suitable for large Indian families with three rows of seats. Redesigned looks, a redesigned interior, extra features, and the switch to gasoline-only propulsion are all new on the Audi Q7 Facelift.

    Audi Q7 Facelift Price:

    The Audi Q7 has a starting price of Rs. 79.99 lakh and a top price of Rs. 88.33 lakh. The Audi Q7 is available in two variants: Premium plus, which is the entry-level vehicle, and Audi Q7 Technology, which costs Rs. 88.33 lakh.

    Audi Q7 Facelift Features:

    The second-generation facelifted Audi Q7 has flashy broader grilles and emits a polarizing effect as it is outlined in chrome and accentuated with vertical slats. The sharper shape and larger headlamps are equipped with a new LED light signature that glows while locking and unlocking the car. The redesigned front end is completed by a new bumper with wider air dams. The Q7's taillights are thinner, and the tailgate is lower. Audi Q7 comes with a twin touchscreen configuration in line with the current high-end Audis. A 10.1-inch touchscreen is used for frequently used operations, and an 8.6-inch touchscreen is used for the climate control system. The Q7 employs the latest 'Virtual Cockpit,' which features clearer graphics while maintaining the same functionality. The low dash sill helps to make the driver's seat more comfortable. When put in the backmost position, the second-row seats are well-cushioned, adjustable for backrest angle, and provide plenty of legroom. In terms of safety features, the new Q7 comes with eight airbags, ESC, and lane-keep assist with steering intervention, amongst other technological aids.

    Audi Q7 Facelift Performance:

    The 3.0-litre turbo-petrol V6 from Audi, which produces 340hp and 500Nm, is a replacement for the Q7's earlier model. With the air suspension and thick 255/55 R19 tyres, Audi claims a 0-100kph time of 5.9 seconds.

    Audi Q7 Facelift Capacity:

    The gasoline tank capacity of the Audi Q7 is 100 liters. The Audi Q7 Facelift can accommodate 7 people. The third-row seats can be folded down to create 865 liters of storage space, while the second row can be folded down to create 2,050 liters of luggage space.

    Audi Q7 Facelift Rivals:

    The new Audi Q7 Facelift competes with the Mercedes-Benz GLE, BMW X5, and Volvo XC90.

    Audi Q7 [2022-2024] Variants

    Audi Q7 [2022-2024] price starts at ₹ 79.99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 88.33 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Audi Q7 [2022-2024] comes in 2 variants. Audi Q7 [2022-2024]'s top variant is 55 TFSI Technology.

    ₹79.99 Lakhs*
    Engine
    2995 cc
    Fuel
    Petrol
    Transmission
    Automatic
    ₹88.33 Lakhs*
    Engine
    2995 cc
    Fuel
    Petrol
    Transmission
    Automatic
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Audi Q7 [2022-2024] Images

    Audi Q7 [2022-2024] Specifications and Features

    Rear AC VentsYes
    Body TypeSUV
    AirbagsYes
    Keyless EntryYes
    Mileage11.21 kmpl
    Engine2995 cc
    Fuel TypePetrol
    SunroofYes
    Max Speed250 Kmph
    View all Q7 [2022-2024] specs and features

    Audi Q7 [2022-2024] comparison with its competitors

    Audi Q7 [2022-2024]
    		Audi Q7BMW X5Porsche MacanLand Rover DiscoveryJeep Grand CherokeeLand Rover Discovery SportJaguar F-PaceBMW X3 M40iLand Rover Range Rover Velar
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹79.99 - 88.33 Lakhs
    ₹88.66 - 97.81 Lakhs
    ₹93.9 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr
    ₹69.98 - 84.04 Lakhs
    ₹88.06 Lakhs - 1.2 Cr
    ₹77.5 Lakhs
    ₹65.3 - 67.95 Lakhs
    ₹69.99 Lakhs - 1.51 Cr
    ₹86.5 Lakhs Onwards
    ₹87.9 Lakhs Onwards
    Expert Ratings
    -
    -
    -
    4 out of 5
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    Engine
    2995 cc
    2995 cc
    2993-2998 cc
    1984-2995 cc
    1997-2996 cc
    1995 cc
    1997-1999 cc
    1997-4999 cc
    2998 cc
    1997 cc
    Mileage
    11.2 kmpl
    11.2 kmpl
    12 kmpl
    11.2-12.3 kmpl
    8.9-12.5 kmpl
    8.6 kmpl
    10.5-13.1 kmpl
    12.9-19.3 kmpl
    10.5 kmpl
    13.1-15.2 kmpl
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol/Diesel
    Petrol
    Petrol/Diesel
    Petrol
    Petrol/Diesel
    Petrol/Diesel
    Petrol
    Petrol/Diesel
    Airbags
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Manual/Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic

    Audi Q7 [2022-2024] Mileage

    Audi Q7 [2022-2024] in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Audi Q7 [2022-2024]'s petrol variant is 11.21 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Audi Q7 [2022-2024] 55 TFSI Premium Plus comes with a 85 litres fuel tank.

    55 TFSI Premium Plus
    Fuel Type
    Transmission
    Mileage
    Petrol
    Automatic
    11.21 kmpl

    Audi Q7 V12 TDI
    Audi Q7 V12 TDI
    2 Jan 2013
    2022 Audi Q7 facelift SUV: First drive review
    2022 Audi Q7 facelift SUV: First drive review
    19 Jan 2022

    Audi Q7 [2022-2024] News

    The updated BMW X5 comes with subtle design changes at exterior and host of feature and technology upgrade.
    From Audi Q7 to Mercedes-Benz GLE: Here are top alternatives to BMW X5
    30 Nov 2024
    The Audi Q7 facelift has been launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>88.66 lakh, ex-showroom
    Audi Q7 launched at 88.66 lakh: Key highlights to know about the three-row SUV
    30 Nov 2024
    The Audi Q7 facelift has been launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>88.66 lakh, ex-showroom. It is available in two trim levels - Premium Plus and Technology.
    Auto recap, Nov 28: Audi Q7 facelift launched, Honda Amaze leaked through spy shots
    29 Nov 2024
    The Audi Q7 facelift has been launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>88.66 lakh, ex-showroom
    Audi Q7 Facelift launched in India, priced at 88.66 lakh
    28 Nov 2024
    The new Audi Q7 facelift will arrive in Indian markets on 28 November 2024, The SUV made its global debut earlier in February 2024
    2025 Audi Q7 arrives in India tomorrow. Here’s how much it is expected to cost
    27 Nov 2024
    View all
     Audi Q7 [2022-2024] News
    Explore Other Options

    Audi Q7 [2022-2024] FAQs

    Audi Q7 [2022-2024] has been discontinued in India. The last recorded price for Q7 [2022-2024] was Rs. 79.99-88.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
    The top variant of Audi Q7 [2022-2024] was 55 TFSI Technology with the last recorded price of Rs. 88.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
    Audi Q7 [2022-2024] was a 7 Seater SUV.

