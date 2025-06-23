Audi Q7 Signature Edition launched in India at 99.81 lakh. Check details

The Audi Q7 Signature Edition has been launched in India with a starting price of ₹99.81 lakh, ex-showroom. Earlier in the month, Audi India had also launched the Audi A4 Signature Edition. The company stated that only a limited number of units of the Audi Q7 Signature Edition will be offered.

Audi Q7 Signature Edition: Design

Visually, the Signature Edition adds several cosmetic changes sourced from Audi Genuine Accessories. These include LED puddle lamps featuring Audi's logo, dynamic wheel hub caps that remain upright while driving, and stainless steel pedal caps. The alloy wheels also feature a new paint finish, though the design remains unchanged.

A metallic key cover is included as part of the package. The exterior colour palette includes five options: Sakhir Gold, Waitomo Blue, Mythos Black, Glacier White, and Samurai Grey. These additions do not alter the SUV’s core design or bodywork and are limited to accessory-level enhancements.

Audi Q7 Signature Edition: Features

Based on the Technology trim level, the Signature Edition adds two accessory features—an in-car coffee maker (Espresso Mobile system) and a dashcam with universal traffic recorder. These items supplement the already comprehensive equipment list offered in the Technology variant of the Q7.

Core features remain unchanged and include Audi’s Virtual Cockpit Plus, Bang & Olufsen 3D sound system, MMI Navigation with dual touchscreens, wireless charging, four-zone climate control, and 360-degree camera with Park Assist Plus.

The SUV retains its seven-seat layout, with an electrically foldable third row and sensor-based boot lid operation. Safety features continue to include eight airbags, lane departure warning, and electronic stability control.

Audi Q7 Signature Edition: Specs

It continues to be powered by a 3.0-litre V6 TFSI petrol engine, producing 340 hp and 500 Nm of torque, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and 48V mild-hybrid system. Performance figures remain unchanged, with a claimed 0–100 km/h time of 5.6 seconds and a top speed of 250 km/h.

The SUV continues to feature Audi’s quattro all-wheel-drive system, adaptive air suspension, and seven driving modes, including an off-road setting.

