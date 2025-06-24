HT Auto
Auto recap, June 23: Tata Harrier EV price list, Audi Q7 Signature Edition, Mercedes-Benz EV strategy & more…

Auto recap, June 23: Tata Harrier EV price list, Audi Q7 Signature Edition, Mercedes-Benz EV strategy & more…

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Jun 2025, 06:58 AM
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.

Tata Harrier EV
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles. (Mohd Nasir for HT Auto)
Tata Harrier EV
The automotive sector is undergoing swift transformations, making it challenging to keep up with all the recent developments. At HT Auto, we are committed to providing the most pertinent and up-to-date information as it emerges. Presented below is a brief summary of the main highlights from Monday, June 23.

Tata Harrier EV RWD full price list out, top variant priced at 27.49 lakh

The price list of the Tata Harrier EV rear-wheel-drive (RWD) models has been announced. While the new flagship electric SUV from Tata Motors starts at 21.49 lakh, it tops out at 27.49 lakh for the RWD variants. All the prices are ex-showroom. The Harrier EV was launched on June 3, 2025, and the bookings for the vehicle will commence from July 2. The Harrier EV is available across five trim levels for the RWD powertrain option - Adventure 65, Adventure S 65, Fearless+ 65, Fearless+ 75 and Empowered 75.

Also Read : Tata Harrier EV RWD full price list out, top variant priced at 27.49 lakh

Audi Q7 Signature Edition launched in India at 99.81 lakh

The Audi Q7 Signature Edition has been launched in India with a starting price of 99.81 lakh, ex-showroom. Earlier in the month, Audi India had also launched the Audi A4 Signature Edition. The company stated that only a limited number of units of the Audi Q7 Signature Edition will be offered.

Also Read : Audi Q7 Signature Edition launched in India at 99.81 lakh. Check details

Mercedes-Benz rethinks EV plans, will retain combustion engines due to slower adoption

In a major strategic pivot, Mercedes-Benz has become the latest in a long list of traditional automakers reassessing their lofty electric vehicle (EV) goals. "We will keep building combustion engines well into the 2030s, longer than originally envisaged," confirmed company CEO Ola Kallenius recently, as global EV uptake lagged behind expectations.

Also Read : Mercedes-Benz rethinks EV plans, will retain combustion engines due to slower adoption

CNG poised for significant growth as India focuses on EV transition

Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) has been finding an increasing number of takers in the Indian passenger vehicle market as a key alternate fuel solution. While the focus of the industry players, as well as government and policymakers, remains on electric mobility, the adoption of CNG as a cleaner fuel has also been thriving over the last few years. Now, multiple studies have projected that the growth of CNG as an auto fuel could continue in India.

Also Read : CNG poised for significant growth as India focuses on EV transition

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 24 Jun 2025, 06:58 AM IST
TAGS: Tata Tata Motors Harrier EV Tata Harrier EV Mercedes Benz CNG Audi Q7 Audi Q7 electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility luxury car

