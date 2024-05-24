HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Elettrica User Reviews Images Alternatives Dealers News
Vespa Elettrica
UPCOMING
View all Images

VESPA Elettrica

Expected Launch: Yet to be announced

4.3
4 Opinions
₹90,000* OnwardsExpected price
Photos
Specs
News
Opinions
Elettrica Expected Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 67.95 kmph

Elettrica: 70.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 113.35 km

Elettrica: 100.0 km

Charging

Category Average: 3.81 hrs

Elettrica: 3.5 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 2.47 kwh

Elettrica: 4.2 kwh

About Vespa Elettrica

Vespa Elettrica Pros & Cons

Pros

Cons

Vespa Elettrica Images

24 images
Vespa Elettrica Specifications and Features

Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity4.2 kWh
Charging PointYes
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightYes
Range100 km
Charging Time3 Hours 30 Minutes

Vespa Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Hujo International
447, Azadpur Opposite Adarsh Nagar Police Station, Delhi 110033
+91 - 9873897924
Mehar Motors (Najafgarh)
Wz 1 Gopal Nagar Bahadurgarh Road Opposite Dtc Bus Terminal Najafgarh, Delhi 110043
+91 - 9971261771
Bhawani Auto
A-3/31/1Radheypuri Ext,Main Road, Jagatpuri, Delhi 110051
Shiva Automobiles
C4/10 Main 100 Feet Road Nagar (Old Plot No. 17, Out Of Khasra No.85, Vill. Babarpur), Delhi 110094
+91 - 9350025850
BHAWANI REALTECH PVT. LTD.
"S-3, Upper Ground Floor, Okhla Industrial Area Phase-Ii, Okhla, Delhi 110020
+91 - 8588999009
Sanctuary Motors
Red Light, 1/21 Near Pnb, Tilak Nagar Rd, Ganesh Nagar, Delhi 110018
Popular Vespa Bikes

Vespa Elettrica User Opinions & Ratings

4.25
4 Ratings & Opinions
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
0
4 & above
3
5 rating
1
Expecting electrica
Actually Vespa is too good to handle.very stylish and classy.i eagerly waiting to buy Vespa elettrica.By: Saghana (Sept 17, 2024)
" best scooter in electri segment"
Actually vespa is renounced band, In other vespa petrol scooters are very comfort and hardy. I am waiting for new vespa electrica scooter,By: Bibhash Paul (May 24, 2024)
Awesome look.
Style and design looks good, but max speed looks little low, it should be minimum 100,charging time should be little less. No information regarding bluetooth connectivity By: Pradeep Gupta (Apr 26, 2024)
Perfect highway cruiser with best look
Styling and awesome looks and colour performance good servicing very good mileage long distance I am happy 😉😍By: M L Desai (Apr 16, 2024)
