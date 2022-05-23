HT Auto
Triumph Tiger 1200 On Road Price in Kumbakonam

19.19 - 21.69 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Tiger 1200 on Road Price in Kumbakonam

Triumph Tiger 1200 on road price in Kumbakonam starts from Rs. 21.16 Lakhs. The on road price for Triumph Tiger 1200 top variant goes up to Rs. 23.90 Lakhs in Kumbakonam. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
Triumph Tiger 1200 Tiger 1200 GT Pro₹ 21.16 Lakhs
Triumph Tiger 1200 Tiger 1200 Rally Pro₹ 22.26 Lakhs
Triumph Tiger 1200 Tiger 1200 GT Explorer₹ 22.81 Lakhs
Triumph Tiger 1200 Tiger 1200 Rally Explorer₹ 23.90 Lakhs
...Read More

Triumph Tiger 1200 Variant Wise Price List

Tiger 1200 GT Pro
₹21.16 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1160 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,19,000
RTO
1,53,520
Insurance
43,822
On-Road Price in Chennai
(Price not available in Kumbakonam)
21,16,342
EMI@45,488/mo
View more Variants

