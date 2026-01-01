hamburger icon
Meteor 350PriceMileageSpecifications
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Front Left View
1/11
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Front View
2/11
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Left View
3/11
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Rear Left View
4/11
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Rear Right View
5/11
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Rear View
View all Images
6/11

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Sundowner Orange

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
2.48 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Key Specs
Engine349.34 cc
View all Meteor 350 specs and features

Meteor 350 Sundowner Orange

Meteor 350 Sundowner Orange Prices

The Meteor 350 Sundowner Orange, is listed at ₹2.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Meteor 350 Sundowner Orange Mileage

All variants of the Meteor 350 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Meteor 350 Sundowner Orange Colours

The Meteor 350 Sundowner Orange is available in 7 colour options: Black, Grey, Marine Blue, Matt Grey, Orange, Red, Retro Green.

Meteor 350 Sundowner Orange Engine and Transmission

The Meteor 350 Sundowner Orange is powered by a 349.34 cc engine.

Meteor 350 Sundowner Orange vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Meteor 350's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 priced between ₹2.18 Lakhs - 2.21 Lakhs or the Royal Enfield Classic 350 priced between ₹1.83 Lakhs - 2.18 Lakhs.

Meteor 350 Sundowner Orange Specs & Features

The Meteor 350 Sundowner Orange has Clock, Low Fuel Indicator, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Roadside Assistance, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port, Display and Low Battery Indicator.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Sundowner Orange Price

Meteor 350 Sundowner Orange

₹2.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,18,882
RTO
18,041
Insurance
11,111
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,48,034
EMI@5,331/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Sundowner Orange Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
15 L
Length
2140 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm
Wheelbase
1400 mm
Kerb Weight
191 kg
Height
1140 mm
Saddle Height
765 mm
Width
845 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
270 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
114 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
Stroke
85.8 mm
Max Torque
27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
349.34 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Oil Cooled Engine
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate
Cooling System
Air & Oil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
72 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Telescopic, 41 mm Forks, 130 mm Travel
Rear Suspension
Twin Tube Emulsion Shock Absorbers With 6 Step Adjustable Preload

Features and Safety

Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Roadside Assistance
Yes
Console
Analogue and Digital
Additional Features
Lubrication - Wet sump forced lubrication, Engine Oil Grade - Sae 15 W 50 Api, Sl Grade, Jaso Ma 2 Semi Synthetic, Air Cleaner - Paper Element
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Sundowner Orange EMI
EMI4,798 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
2,23,230
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
2,23,230
Interest Amount
64,655
Payable Amount
2,87,885

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 other Variants

Meteor 350 Fireball

₹2.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,95,762
RTO
16,191
Insurance
10,902
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,22,855
EMI@4,790/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
Close

Meteor 350 Stellar

₹2.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,03,419
RTO
16,804
Insurance
10,972
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,31,195
EMI@4,969/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Meteor 350 Aurora

₹2.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,06,290
RTO
1,733
Insurance
10,998
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,19,021
EMI@4,708/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Meteor 350 Supernova

₹2.35 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,15,882
RTO
17,801
Insurance
1,184
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,34,867
EMI@5,048/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Alternatives

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

2.18 - 2.21 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Meteor 350vsGoan Classic 350
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.83 - 2.18 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Meteor 350vsClassic 350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.62 - 2.04 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Meteor 350vsBullet 350
Jawa 42 Bobber

Jawa 42 Bobber

1.93 - 2.16 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Meteor 350vs42 Bobber
Triumph Speed T4

Triumph Speed T4

1.99 - 2.03 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Meteor 350vsSpeed T4

Popular Cruiser Bikes

Bajaj Avenger 220 Street

Bajaj Avenger 220 Street

1.43 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Avenger 220 Street Price in Delhi
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220

1.37 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Avenger Cruise 220 Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Benelli Leoncino 250

Benelli Leoncino 250

2.7 - 2.9 LakhsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
BMW R 12

BMW R 12

21.48 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
R 12 Price in Delhi
BMW R 12 nine T

BMW R 12 nine T

22.55 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
R 12 nine T Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Cruiser Bikess

view all specs and features

Popular Royal Enfield Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Royal Enfield Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

1.68 Lakhs
Check Offers
Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

94,999
Check Offers
Zelio Logix

Zelio Logix

56,551
Check Offers
Suzuki e Access

Suzuki e Access

1.88 Lakhs
Check Offers
KTM RC 160

KTM RC 160

1.85 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Check Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.83 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

87,878 - 95,465
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.62 - 2.04 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

CFMoto 450 MT

CFMoto 450 MT

4.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CB1000R

Honda CB1000R

14.46 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda PCX Electric

Honda PCX Electric

1.45 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check details