|Engine
|349.34 cc
The Meteor 350 Sundowner Orange, is listed at ₹2.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Meteor 350 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Meteor 350 Sundowner Orange is available in 7 colour options: Black, Grey, Marine Blue, Matt Grey, Orange, Red, Retro Green.
The Meteor 350 Sundowner Orange is powered by a 349.34 cc engine.
In the Meteor 350's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 priced between ₹2.18 Lakhs - 2.21 Lakhs or the Royal Enfield Classic 350 priced between ₹1.83 Lakhs - 2.18 Lakhs.
The Meteor 350 Sundowner Orange has Clock, Low Fuel Indicator, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Roadside Assistance, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port, Display and Low Battery Indicator.