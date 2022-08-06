HT Auto
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 On Road Price in Ramgarh Cantt

1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 on Road Price in Delhi

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 1.83 Lakhs. The on road price for Royal Enfield Hunter 350 top variant goes up to Rs. 2.09 Lakhs in Delhi. The ...Read More

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Variant Wise Price List

Hunter 350 Retro
₹1.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
349.34 cc
36.0 kmpl
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,49,900
RTO
13,491
Insurance
20,022
On-Road Price in Ranchi
(Price not available in Ramgarh Cantt)
1,83,413
EMI@3,942/mo
Hunter 350 Metro
₹1.99 Lakhs*On-Road Price
349.34 cc
36.0 kmpl
Hunter 350 Metro Rebel
₹2.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
349.34 cc
36.0 kmpl
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Specifications and Features

Hunter 350 Retro
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Width
800 mm
Length
2055 mm
Height
1055 mm
Fuel Capacity
13 L
Saddle Height
790 mm
Wheelbase
1370 mm
Ground Clearance
150 mm
Kerb Weight
177 kg
Total Weight
360 kg
Load Carrying Capacity
179 kg
Engine Oil
2.2 L
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-120/80-17
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Wheels Type
Spoke
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Frame
Twin Downtube Spine Frame
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
153 mm
Front Tyre Pressure (Rider)
29 psi
Front Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
29 psi
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider)
32 psi
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
33 psi
Tubeless Tyre
Tube
Top Speed
114 kmph
Overall Mileage
36.2 kmpl
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
9.17s
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
16.43s
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
6.26s
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
8.57s
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
21.29m
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
36.71m
Braking (100-0 Kmph)
69.42m
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC Engine
Displacement
349.34 cc
Max Torque
27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
No. of Cylinders
1
Cooling System
Air & Oil Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Clutch
Conventional wet clutch
Ignition
ECU controlled
Gear Box
5 Speed
Bore
75 mm
Stroke
85.8 mm
Compression Ratio
9.5:1
Emission Type
bs6
Peak Power
20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Battery Type
VRLA
Battery Capacity
12 V / 8 Ah
Transmission
Manual
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 41 mm forks, 130 mm travel
Rear Suspension
Twin tube emulsion shock absorbers with 6 step adjustable preload, 90 mm travel
ABS
Dual Channel
Service Due Indicator
Yes
Speedometer
Analogue
Odometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes
Display
Yes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital
Navigation
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Body Graphics
Yes
Headlight
Halogen
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
LED Tail Lights
Yes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes

