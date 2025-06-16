Royal Enfield Continental GT 450:

Royal Enfield's 450cc platform is expected to deliver a large number of motorcycles. The Royal Enfield Continental GT 450 is a speculated motorcycle that is expected to launch in India in November 2025. It is a cafe racer bike expected to launch with a price range of ₹2,70,000 to ₹3,00,000. Notably, the company is currently selling the Continental GT brand in the 650cc market.

Royal Enfield Continental GT 450 Price:

The Royal Enfield Continental GT 450 is expected to launch with a price range of ₹2,70,000 to ₹3,00,000.

When will the Royal Enfield Continental GT 450 launch in India?

The Royal Enfield Continental GT 450 is expected to launch sometime in November 2025. At present, no official details or confirmation is available regarding this model.

What are the expected features and specifications of the Royal Enfield Continental GT 450?

Unlike the current Continental GT 650, this model will have a single-cylinder engine with a liquid-cooled setup. This motor should produce roughly 40 bhp of maximum output. Meanwhile, the styling elements are likely to be retained from the current Continental GT 650 with a café-racer-inspired look. As a result, this product would feature a clip-on handlebar and a single-seating saddle. Royal Enfield may offer a semi-fairing as an optional item for this motorcycle to increase the sportiness of the package. LED lighting, a Tripper Navigation system, and dual-channel ABS are among the list of expected features.

The Continental GT 450 may be equipped with telescopic front forks and a rear monoshock for suspension. Meanwhile, the braking system would most likely consist of single disc brakes on each wheel, together with ByBre-sourced calipers.