Launched in Aug 2024
Category Average: 159.5 kmph
Roadster Pro: 194.0 kmph
Category Average: 412.0 km
Roadster Pro: 447.5 km
Category Average: 5.75 hrs
Roadster Pro: 5.0 hrs
Category Average: 9.4 kwh
Roadster Pro: 8.0 - 16.0 kwh
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
|Body Type
|Roadster Bikes
|Battery Capacity
|8-16 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|316-579
|Charging Time
|3-7 Hours
Ola Electric Roadster Pro
₹2 Lakhs*
₹1.05 Lakhs*
Charging Time
7 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging Time
8 Hours
Range
579 km
Range
501 km
Motor Power
52 kW
Motor Power
11 kW
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
148.3 kg
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Roadster Bikes
Body Type
Roadster Bikes
|Currently viewing
|Roadster Pro vs Roadster X+
Popular Ola Electric Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Expected price
*Expected price
*Expected price