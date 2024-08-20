HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ola Electric Roadster Pro Left View
View all Images

OLA ELECTRIC Roadster Pro

Launched in Aug 2024

₹2 - 2.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Roadster Pro Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 159.5 kmph

Roadster Pro: 194.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 412.0 km

Roadster Pro: 447.5 km

Charging

Category Average: 5.75 hrs

Roadster Pro: 5.0 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 9.4 kwh

Roadster Pro: 8.0 - 16.0 kwh

About Ola Electric Roadster Pro

Ola Electric Roadster Pro
Ola Electric Roadster X+
Ola Electric Roadster Pro Alternatives

Ola Electric Roadster X+

1.05 - 1.55 Lakhs
Ola Electric Roadster Pro Variants
Ola Electric Roadster Pro price starts at ₹ 2 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 2.5 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ola ...Read More
2 Variants Available
8 kWh₹2 Lakhs*
154 kmph
316 km
Call/SMS Alerts
Clock: Digital
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Mobile Application
Seat Type: Split
Roadside Assistance
Battery Capacity: 8 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
ABS: Dual Channel
Reverse Assist
16 kWh₹2.5 Lakhs*
194 kmph
579 km
Battery Capacity: 16 kWh
Call/SMS Alerts
Clock: Digital
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Mobile Application
Seat Type: Split
Roadside Assistance
Low Battery Indicator
ABS: Dual Channel
Reverse Assist
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Ola Electric Roadster Pro Images

9 images
Ola Electric Roadster Pro Colours

Ola Electric Roadster Pro is available in the 1 Colour in India.

Pro

Ola Electric Roadster Pro Specifications and Features

Body TypeRoadster Bikes
Battery Capacity8-16 kWh
Charging PointYes
Mobile ConnectivityYes
Traction ControlYes
HeadlightLED
Range316-579
Charging Time3-7 Hours
Ola Electric Roadster Pro comparison with similar bikes

Ola Electric Roadster Pro
Ola Electric Roadster X+
₹2 Lakhs*
₹1.05 Lakhs*
Charging Time
7 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging Time
8 Hours
Range
579 km
Range
501 km
Motor Power
52 kW
Motor Power
11 kW
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
148.3 kg
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Roadster Bikes
Body Type
Roadster Bikes
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Ola Electric Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
OLA Experience Centre, Adchini
290-284, 15Th A Cross Rd, Yelahanka Satellite Town, Yelahanka, Bengaluru, Karnataka, Delhi 110017
+91 - 8033113311
OLA Experience Centre, Dilshad Garden
#12, Netaji Subhash Marg, Daryaganj, Delhi 110095
+91 - 8033113311
OLA Experience Centre, Gujranwala Town
K-1/6, Main Rajpuri Road, Opposite Sector 5 Dwarka, Uttam Nagar, Delhi 110009
+91 - 8033113311
OLA Experience Centre, Najafgarh
D-10, Satguru Ram Singh Road, Mayapuri Industrial Area Phase Ii, Mayapuri, Delhi 110043
+91 - 8033113311
OLA Experience Centre, Bhajanpura
Khasra # 429 & 430, Jaitpur Road, Block B, Molar Band Extension, Badarpur, Delhi 110053
+91 - 8033113311
OLA Experience Centre, Daryaganj
A-2 Block, 100 Feet Road, Virendar Nagar, Block B, Sant Nagar, Delhi 110002
+91 - 8033113311
See All Ola Electric Dealers in Delhi

Popular Ola Electric Bikes

Ola Electric Roadster Pro EMI

8 kWh
154 kmph | 316 km
₹ 2 Lakhs*
8 kWh
154 kmph | 316 km
₹2 Lakhs*
16 kWh
194 kmph | 579 km
₹2.5 Lakhs*
