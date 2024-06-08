SR125PriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsEMINews
Keeway SR125 Front Left View
View all Images

KEEWAY SR125

Launched in Oct 2022

4.0
1 Review
₹1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
SR125 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 149.5 cc

SR125: 125.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 50.67 kmpl

SR125: 50 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 12.52 ps

SR125: 9.83 ps

Speed

Category Average: 95.0 kmph

SR125: 100.0 kmph

View all SR125 Specs and Features

Keeway SR125 Latest Update

Latest News:

Keeway SR125 launched in India, looks like a modern Yamaha RX100
Auto recap, Jan 24: Ducati DesertX Discovery teased, Hyundai Creta Electric starts arriving at dealerships

Keeway SR125 Price:

Keeway SR125 is priced at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Keeway SR125?

The Keeway SR125 is available in 1 variant - Standard.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Keeway SR125?

Read More Read More Icon
Keeway SR125 Variants
Keeway SR125 price starts at ₹ 1.2 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
SR125 Standard₹1.2 Lakhs*
125 cc
100 kmph
Seat Type: Single
Instrument Console: Digital
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Keeway SR125 Images

13 images
View All SR125 Images

Keeway SR125 Specifications and Features

Max Power9.83 PS
Body TypeStreet Bikes, Scrambler Bikes
Max Torque8.2 Nm
Kick and Self StartYes
Mileage50 kmpl
TransmissionManual
HeadlightLED
Engine125 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed 100 kmph
View all SR125 specs and features

Keeway SR125 comparison with similar bikes

Keeway SR125
Bajaj Freedom
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda Unicorn
Honda SP160
Bajaj Avenger Street 160
Kawasaki W175
GT Force Texa
Revolt Motors RV BlazeX
Komaki MX3
PURE EV EcoDryft
₹1.2 Lakhs*
₹90,272*
₹1.11 Lakhs*
₹1.19 Lakhs*
₹1.21 Lakhs*
₹1.2 Lakhs*
₹1.22 Lakhs*
₹1.2 Lakhs*
₹1.15 Lakhs*
₹1.15 Lakhs*
₹1.2 Lakhs*
User Rating
4.5
1 Reviews
User Rating
4.4
51 Reviews
User Rating
4.6
7 Reviews
User Rating
4.7
14 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.7
2 Reviews
User Rating
5.0
1 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
-
User Rating
-
User Rating
-
Power
-
Power
9.5 PS
Power
14 PS
Power
13.18 PS
Power
13.1 PS
Power
15 PS
Power
13 PS
Power
-
Power
-
Power
-
Power
3000 W
Torque
-
Torque
9.7 Nm
Torque
13.25 Nm
Torque
14.58 Nm
Torque
14.8 Nm
Torque
13.7 Nm
Torque
13.2 Nm
Torque
-
Torque
-
Torque
-
Torque
40 Nm
Engine
-
Engine
125 cc
Engine
149.5 cc
Engine
162.71 cc
Engine
162.71 cc
Engine
160 cc
Engine
177 cc
Engine
-
Engine
-
Engine
-
Engine
-
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
147 kg
Kerb Weight
150 kg
Kerb Weight
139 kg
Kerb Weight
139 kg
Kerb Weight
156 kg
Kerb Weight
135 kg
Kerb Weight
120 kg
Kerb Weight
113 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
101 kg
Length
-
Length
-
Length
2035 mm
Length
2081 mm
Length
2061 mm
Length
2210 mm
Length
2005 mm
Length
1980 mm
Length
-
Length
-
Length
1870 mm
Front Brake
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
-
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
-
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Street Bikes, Scrambler Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Popular Keeway Bikes

View all Keeway Bikes

Keeway SR125 EMI

Keeway SR125 User Reviews & Ratings

4
1 Ratings & Reviews
Keeaway crusier
It is gorgeous ? loveing bike nice comfortable bike for hill station area and also will be traveling By: Gautham (Jun 8, 2024)
Read Full Review

