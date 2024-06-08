The Keeway SR125 is available in 1 variant - Standard.

Keeway SR125 is priced at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

Keeway SR125 Price:

Keeway SR125 is priced at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Keeway SR125?

The Keeway SR125 is available in 1 variant - Standard.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Keeway SR125?

Keeway SR125 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 125 cc engine, and features a Street Bikes, Scrambler Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Keeway SR125?

Keeway SR125 rivals are Bajaj Freedom, Bajaj Pulsar 150, Honda Unicorn, Honda SP160, Bajaj Avenger Street 160, Kawasaki W175.

What is the mileage of Keeway SR125?

Keeway SR125 comes with a mileage of 50 kmpl (Company claimed).