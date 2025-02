KM 5000 EV Launch Date

KM 5000 EV Launch Price

KM 5000 EV Rivals

The Kabira Mobility KM 5000 EV is expected to launch on 30th Jul 2025.It is expected to launch with a price of ₹3.15 Lakhs* Onwards. Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 and Orxa Energies Mantis are sought to be the major rivals to Kabira Mobility KM 5000 EV.