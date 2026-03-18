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Cars & Bikes Auto News Tsuyo Gets Karnataka Nod For 250 Crore Ev, Commercial Vehicle Powertrain Facility

Tsuyo gets Karnataka nod for 250 crore EV powertrain facility

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Mar 2026, 18:21 pm
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  • Tsuyo Manufacturing has secured Karnataka clearance for a 250 crore EV powertrain facility in Hubli-Dharwad, focused on motors, electronics and systems for passenger and commercial vehicles.

Electric Truck
The facility will focus on developing and manufacturing key EV powertrain components, including electric traction motors, motor controllers, power electronics, and drivetrain systems.
Electric Truck
The facility will focus on developing and manufacturing key EV powertrain components, including electric traction motors, motor controllers, power electronics, and drivetrain systems.

TSUYO Manufacturing Pvt Ltd has received Single Window Clearance from the Karnataka government to set up a new EV powertrain manufacturing and validation facility in the Hubli-Dharwad region.

The proposed project will be developed on a 20-acre site with an investment of 250 crore. The clearance was granted by the State-Level Single Window Clearance Committee, allowing the company to move ahead with the project. TSUYO had earlier signed a Letter of Intent with the state government during the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025.

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The facility will focus on developing and manufacturing key EV powertrain components, including electric traction motors, motor controllers, power electronics, and drivetrain systems. It is designed to cater to multiple vehicle segments such as three-wheelers, passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

The project will be executed in two phases. The first phase will support powertrains up to 250 kW and 650V systems, while the second phase will expand capabilities to 1100 kW and 850V architectures.

Once operational, the facility is expected to generate over 500 jobs and contribute to the development of a local EV component ecosystem, aligning with India’s broader electrification and manufacturing goals.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 18 Mar 2026, 18:21 pm IST

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