What is the on-road price of Honda Shine 125 in Sultanpur? The on-road price of Honda Shine 125 Disc in Sultanpur is Rs. 1.03 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Honda Shine 125 in Sultanpur? The RTO charges for Honda Shine 125 Disc in Sultanpur amount to Rs. 7,139, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Honda Shine 125 in Sultanpur? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Honda Shine 125 in Sultanpur is Rs. 1,959.