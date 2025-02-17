What is the on-road price of Honda Shine 125 in Panvel? The on-road price of Honda Shine 125 Disc in Panvel is Rs. 1.03 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Honda Shine 125 in Panvel? The RTO charges for Honda Shine 125 Disc in Panvel amount to Rs. 7,139, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Honda Shine 125 in Panvel? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Honda Shine 125 in Panvel is Rs. 1,959.