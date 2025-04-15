What is the on-road price of Honda Shine 125 in Nellore? The on-road price of Honda Shine 125 Disc in Nellore is Rs. 1.03 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Honda Shine 125 in Nellore? The RTO charges for Honda Shine 125 Disc in Nellore amount to Rs. 7,139, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Honda Shine 125 in Nellore? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Honda Shine 125 in Nellore is Rs. 1,959.