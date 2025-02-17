What is the on-road price of Honda Shine 125 in Karad? The on-road price of Honda Shine 125 Disc in Karad is Rs. 1.03 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Honda Shine 125 in Karad? The RTO charges for Honda Shine 125 Disc in Karad amount to Rs. 7,139, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Honda Shine 125 in Karad? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Honda Shine 125 in Karad is Rs. 1,959.