What is the on-road price of Honda Shine 125 in Garhwa? The on-road price of Honda Shine 125 Disc in Garhwa is Rs. 1.03 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Honda Shine 125 in Garhwa? The RTO charges for Honda Shine 125 Disc in Garhwa amount to Rs. 7,139, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Honda Shine 125 in Garhwa? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Honda Shine 125 in Garhwa is Rs. 1,959.