Honda Dio 125 on road price in Faridabad starts from Rs. 97,770.
The on road price for Honda Dio 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.06 Lakhs in Faridabad.
The lowest price model is Honda Dio 125 STD and the most priced model is Honda Dio 125 Repsol Edition.
Honda Dio 125 on road price breakup in Faridabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Honda Dio 125 is mainly compared to Honda Activa 6G which starts at Rs. 76,234 in Faridabad, Suzuki Access 125 which starts at Rs. 79,899 in Faridabad and Hero Electric AE-75 starting at Rs. 80,000 in Faridabad.
Variants On-Road Price Honda Dio 125 STD ₹ 97,770 Honda Dio 125 Smart ₹ 1.06 Lakhs Honda Dio 125 Repsol Edition ₹ 1.06 Lakhs
