Honda Activa 125 on road price in Sivasagar starts from Rs. 88,690. The on road price for Honda Activa 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 96,000 in Sivasagar. The lowest price model is Honda Activa 125 on road price in Sivasagar starts from Rs. 88,690. The on road price for Honda Activa 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 96,000 in Sivasagar. The lowest price model is Honda Activa 125 Drum and the most priced model is Honda Activa 125 Disc. Visit your nearest Honda Activa 125 dealers and showrooms in Sivasagar for best offers. Honda Activa 125 on road price breakup in Sivasagar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Honda Activa 125 is mainly compared to Honda Activa 6G which starts at Rs. 76,234 in Sivasagar, Suzuki Access 125 which starts at Rs. 79,899 in Sivasagar and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Sivasagar. Variants On-Road Price Honda Activa 125 Drum ₹ 88,690 Honda Activa 125 Drum Alloy ₹ 92,430 Honda Activa 125 Disc ₹ 96,000