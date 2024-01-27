Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Hero Xtreme 125R on road price in Bareilly starts from Rs. 1.05 Lakhs.
The on road price for Hero Xtreme 125R top variant goes up to Rs. 1.10 Lakhs in Bareilly.
The lowest price model is Hero Xtreme 125R IBS and the most priced model is Hero Xtreme 125R ABS.
Hero Xtreme 125R dealers and showrooms in Bareilly for best offers.
Hero Xtreme 125R on road price breakup in Bareilly includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Xtreme 125R is mainly compared to TVS Raider which starts at Rs. 95,219 in Bareilly, Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 which starts at Rs. 99,571 in Bareilly and Hero Xtreme 160s starting at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs in Bareilly.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Xtreme 125R IBS ₹ 1.05 Lakhs Hero Xtreme 125R ABS ₹ 1.10 Lakhs
