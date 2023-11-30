Saved Articles

Hero Maestro Edge 110 Drum Brake Alloy Wheel FI

73,543*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Hero Maestro Edge 110 Key Specs
Engine110.9 cc
View all Maestro Edge 110 specs and features

Maestro Edge 110 Drum Brake Alloy Wheel FI Latest Updates

Maestro Edge 110 falls under Scooter category and has 3 variants. The price of Maestro Edge 110 Drum Brake Alloy Wheel FI (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 73,543.

  • Fuel Capacity: 5 L
  • Length: 1843 mm
  • Max Power: 8.15 PS @ 7250 rpm
  • Engine Type: Air Cooled, 4-Stroke, SI Engine
    • ...Read More

    Hero Maestro Edge 110 Drum Brake Alloy Wheel FI Price

    Drum Brake Alloy Wheel FI
    ₹ 73,543*On-Road Price
    110.9 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    62,750
    RTO
    5,020
    Insurance
    5,773
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    73,543
    EMI@1,581/mo
    Hero Maestro Edge 110 Drum Brake Alloy Wheel FI Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    5 L
    Load Capacity
    130 kg
    Ground Clearance
    155 mm
    Length
    1843 mm
    Wheelbase
    1261 mm
    Kerb Weight
    112 kg
    Height
    1188 mm
    Saddle Height
    775 mm
    Width
    715 mm
    Underseat storage
    Yes
    Wheel Size
    Front :-304.8mm,Rear :-254 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-90/90 - 12,Rear :-90/100 - 10
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Max Power
    8.15 PS @ 7250 rpm
    Max Torque
    8.7 Nm @ 5750 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Ignition
    Electronic Control Unit
    Drive Type
    Belt Drive
    Displacement
    110.9 cc
    Clutch
    Dry, Centrifugal
    Cooling System
    Air Cooled
    Engine Type
    Air Cooled, 4-Stroke, SI Engine
    Starting
    Kick and Self Start
    Gear Box
    Variomatic Drive
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6
    No of Cylinders
    1
    Body Graphics
    Yes
    Rear Suspension
    Unit Swing with Spring Loaded Hydraulic Damper
    Front Suspension
    Telescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorber
    Charging at Charging Station
    No
    Charging at Home
    No
    Charging Point
    Yes
    Speedometer
    Analogue
    Odometer
    Digital
    Fuel Gauge
    Digital
    Service Due Indicator
    Yes
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    External Fuel Filling
    Yes
    Console
    Analogue and Digital
    Additional Features
    Combination Lock, Smart Sensor Technology With PGM Fi
    Carry Hook
    Yes
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Braking Type
    Integrated Braking System
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Display
    Yes
    Battery Capacity
    12 V, 4 Ah
    Boot Light
    Yes
    LED Tail Lights
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Headlight
    Halogen
    Battery Type
    Maintenance Free
    Hero Maestro Edge 110 Drum Brake Alloy Wheel FI EMI
    EMI1,423 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    66,188
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    66,188
    Interest Amount
    19,170
    Payable Amount
    85,358

    Hero Maestro Edge 110 other Variants

    Alloy Wheel FI
    ₹ 79,248*On-Road Price
    110.9 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    65,450
    RTO
    5,550
    Insurance
    5,943
    Accessories Charges
    2,305
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    79,248
    EMI@1,703/mo
    View breakup

    Hero Maestro Edge 110 Alternatives

    TVS Jupiter

    TVS Jupiter STD

    63,511 - 70,511
    Maestro Edge... vs Jupiter
    Maestro Edge... vs Jupiter
    TVS Scooty Pep Plus

    TVS Scooty Pep Plus Matte Edition

    52,915 - 64,522
    Check latest Offers
    Maestro Edge... vs Scooty Pep P...
    TVS Scooty Zest

    TVS Scooty Zest Matte Series

    58,460 - 70,288
    Check latest Offers
    Maestro Edge... vs Scooty Zest
    Honda Grazia

    Honda Grazia Disc

    60,539 - 90,234
    Maestro Edge... vs Grazia
    Maestro Edge... vs Grazia
    Hero Pleasure Plus

    Hero Pleasure Plus Platinum BS6

    58,900 - 69,900
    Check latest Offers
    Maestro Edge... vs Pleasure Plu...

