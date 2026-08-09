In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 110 or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (last recorded price). Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.7 Nm. On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Maestro Edge 110 vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 110
|Scooty pep plus
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 62,750
|₹ 65,514
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|50.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|87.8 cc
|Power
|8.15 PS PS
|5.4 PS PS