Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Max Power
|8.15 PS @ 7250 rpm
|8.161 Ps @ 7250rpm
|Max Torque
|8.7 Nm @ 5750 rpm
|8.70 Nm @ 5750rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Ignition
|Electronic Control Unit
|-
|Drive Type
|Belt Drive
|Belt Drive
|Displacement
|110.9 cc
|110.9 cc
|Clutch
|Dry, Centrifugal
|Dry, Centrifugal
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Engine Type
|Air Cooled, 4-Stroke, SI Engine
|SI Engine
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Kick and Self Start
|Gear Box
|Variomatic Drive
|Variomatic Drive
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6-2.0
|No of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹73,543
|₹83,250
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹62,750
|₹69,684
|RTO
|₹5,020
|₹6,105
|Insurance
|₹5,773
|₹7,461
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,580
|₹1,789