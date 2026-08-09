In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 110 or Hero Xoom 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Xoom 110 Price starts at Rs. 72,351 (ex-showroom price). Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.7 Nm. On the other hand, Xoom 110 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. The Xoom 110 mileage is around 53.4 kmpl.
Maestro Edge 110 vs Xoom 110 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 110
|Xoom 110
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 62,750
|₹ 72,351
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|53.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|110.9 cc
|Power
|8.15 PS PS
|8.15 PS PS