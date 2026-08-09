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Hero Maestro Edge 110 vs TVS Zest 110

In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 110 or TVS Zest 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Zest 110 Price starts at Rs. 70,600 (ex-showroom price). Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.7 Nm. On the other hand, Zest 110 engine makes power & torque 7.81 PS PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. The Zest 110 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Maestro Edge 110 vs Zest 110 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Maestro edge 110 Zest 110
BrandHeroTVS
Price₹ 62,750₹ 70,600
Mileage45 kmpl48 kmpl
Engine Capacity110.9 cc109 cc
Power8.15 PS PS7.81 PS PS

Filters
Maestro Edge 110
Hero Maestro Edge 110
Drum Brake Alloy Wheel FI
₹62,750*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Zest 110
TVS Zest 110
Gloss
₹70,600*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Maestro Edge 110 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Model Name
Front Indicator View
Headlight
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Foot Space View
Front Break View
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Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5 L5 L
Load Capacity
130 kg-
Ground Clearance
155 mm-
Length
1843 mm1770 mm
Wheelbase
1261 mm1250 mm
Kerb Weight
112 kg103 kg
Height
1188 mm1139 mm
Saddle Height
775 mm760 mm
Width
715 mm660 mm
Underseat storage
Yes-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90 - 12,Rear :-90/100 - 10Front :-90/100-10,Rear :-90/90-10
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
8.15 PS @ 7250 rpm7.81 PS @ 7500 rpm
Max Torque
8.7 Nm @ 5750 rpm8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Ignition
Electronic Control Unit-
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
110.9 cc109.7 cc
Clutch
Dry, Centrifugal-
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4-Stroke, SI EngineSingle-Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air-Cooled Spark Ignition System
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Gear Box
Variomatic DriveCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionCarburetor
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
1-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
Unit Swing with Spring Loaded Hydraulic DamperCoil spring with Hydraulic Dampers
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock AbsorberTelescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Service Due Indicator
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
External Fuel Filling
Yes-
Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Combination Lock, Smart Sensor Technology With PGM Fi-
Carry Hook
Yes-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Braking Type
Integrated Braking System-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 4 Ah12 V, 5 Ah
Boot Light
Yes-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Battery Type
Maintenance FreeLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
73,54382,675
Ex-Showroom Price
62,75070,600
RTO
5,0205,648
Insurance
5,7736,427
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5801,777

Zest 110 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Zest 110undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹70,600 - 75,500**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hero Pleasure Plusundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹69,766 - 75,712**Ex-showroom price
Zest 110 vs Pleasure Plus

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