Volkswagen Virtus GT Edge in Carbon Steel Grey Matte unveiled, bookings open

Volkswagen has unveiled a new colour scheme for its Edge variants of the Virtus GT. The new paint scheme is called Carbon Steel Grey Matte and it will be available in limited units. The pre-bookings are now open online and the deliveries will start in October. The price of the new colour scheme has not yet been announced.

The limited edition version gets a few upgrades over the standard Virtus GT. It comes with unique colour schemes - Deep Black Pearl and Carbon Steel Grey Matte. The Deep Black Pearl costs ₹17.10 lakh ex-showroom for the manual gearbox and ₹18.77 lakh ex-showroom for the automatic gearbox. The interior and the exterior get red accents to enhance the looks and give a feel of sportiness to the Virtus. Apart from the red accents, the exterior also gets red brake calipers.

The driver gets aluminium pedals and the upholstery has cherry red stitching on the leatherette seat and front centre armrest to enhance the sporty look. The ambient lighting is also now red.

The GT Edge variants of the Virtus are dedicated to automotive enthusiasts. It comes with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 148 bhp of max power and 250 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. Having said that, the customer can still opt for the 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The engine also features ACT or Active Cylinder Technology which shuts down two cylinders of the engine under light load. This helps in enhancing the fuel efficiency. Volkswagen claims a fuel efficiency figure of 18.67 kmpl for the DCT version.

The price of the Volkswagen Virtus starts at ₹11.48 lakh ex-showroom. It competes against the Hyundai Verna, Skoda Slavia, Honda City 5th gen and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

The standard colours of the Virtus are Reflex Silver, Carbon Steel Grey, Wild Cherry Red, Curcuma Yellow, Wild Cherry Red and Rising Blue Metallic.

